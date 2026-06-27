'Pigs Rally to Force Extras But Fall to Mets
Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Down to their final out, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-3, 36-43) rallied to force extras, but fell 4-3 in 10 innings to the Syracuse Mets (3-1, 41-38) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The 'Pigs broke the ice in the last of the third inning when Robert Moore homered on the first pitch of the frame.
Drake Fellows retired the first 11 hitters he faced for the 'Pigs and got through the first five innings in shutout fashion. He finally cracked in the sixth as back-to-back doubles, the last by Jihwan Bae, tied the game for the Mets.
Felix Reyes doubled to begin the last of the sixth for the 'Pigs and then scored on a pair of flyballs, the sacrifice fly going to Keaton Anthony, to give the 'Pigs the lead back.
A Grae Kessinger sacrifice fly tied things for the Mets in the seventh before an RBI single for Yonny Hernandez gave the Mets the lead in the eighth.
Down to their last out in the ninth, Christian Cairo walked to put the tying run aboard. Paul McIntosh then blooped a single to centerfield, allowing Cairo to race all the way around from first to tie the game.
In the 10th, the Mets plated the go-ahead run when a pick-off throw went awry, while the 'Pigs managed to get the tying run to third base, but were unable to push it across.
The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Saturday, June 27th with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Kolby Allard is slated to go for the 'Pigs while the Mets go with Xzavion Curry. .
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--#YourHometownTeam-
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