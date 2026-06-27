Noah Schultz Fans Seven But Sweet Teas Come up Short
Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights took the field on Friday as the Carolina Sweet Teas and took on the Rochester Red Wings in Game Four of their six-game series. The visiting Red Wings used a pitcher by committee approach and held the Sweet Teas' high-powered offense in check. In the end, Rochester earned the win by a final score of 6-2.
The Sweet Teas generated several scoring opportunities throughout the game but were unable to break through. Nolan Jones hit an RBI double and came through with a late sacrifice fly for Charlotte's lone two tallies.
Noah Schultz impressed from the pitcher's mound in his third MLB rehab start. The Sweet Teas lefty worked 4.2 innings, scattered three hits, and struck out seven. Adisyn Coffey and Jared Kelley each recorded a scoreless relief appearance behind Schultz.
Michael Turner and Korey Lee both finished with a multi-hit game but the Sweet Teas as a unit went just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position. The Red Wings weren't much better in key situations; however, Rochester's defense made timely plays that kept their early lead at a safe distance.
The series is now knotted up at two games apiece with Game Five set for Saturday evening at 6:05pm ET.
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