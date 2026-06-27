WooSox Lose on Friday at Polar Park
Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox dropped their fourth in a row to the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday night, 13-1 in front of 8,115 fans at Polar Park. The WooSox have begun the 2nd half of their season with an 0-4 record and have fallen a season-low 3-games under .500 with their 36-39 overall mark.
The WooSox will try to change their fortunes on Saturday at Polar Park when they debut their newest alternate identity playing as the Worcester Kelley Squares. Game time is 4:05 pm.
The Mud Hens wasted no time scoring early and often in the 1st inning off WooSox spot starter Seth Martinez (2-2). Toledo catcher Eduardo Valencia, who wound up having a huge night going 4-for-4 with 2 HR & 6 RBI, got the Hens on the board with a two-out RBI single. A single and a walk loaded the bases for 2B Jace Jung who deposited a grand slam above the Worcester Wall to make it 5-0 before the WooSox had come to bat.
WooSox 3B Mikey Romero answered with a long ball of his own way over the Worcester Wall for a 409-foot solo HR (#5) with two outs in the bottom of the 1st inning. But that would be all the scoring the WooSox would muster on the night.
Valencia upped the Hens lead to 6-1 with a solo HR (his 13th of the year) off Devin Sweet and Toledo tallied twice more in the 5th off Angel Bastardo as Valencia delivered an RBI sac fly and Gage Workman added an RBI double. Toledo tacked on 5 more runs in the 8th inning off Noah Song capped by a 3-run HR from Valencia (#14).
Boston Red Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez played first base in his third rehab game with the WooSox and went 0-for-3 with a walk.
Worcester has lost 4 in a row, 7 of 8 and 11 of their last 14 games following a 4-game winning streak from June 4-9.
Game 5 of the 6-game series will be Saturday at 4:05 pm at Polar Park when the WooSox will play in their sharp Worcester Kelley Squares uniforms and caps. Jack Anderson (2-3, 4.59) gets the start for the Kelley Squares opposite Toledo righty Ty Madden (2-0, 3.86).
The game is live on NESN with Portland Sea Dogs broadcaster Emma Tiedemann on play-by-play joined by WooSox broadcasters Jim Cain & Alex Jensen. The game can also be heard on NASH 98.9 FM with Mike Antonellis on the call.
Before the game, the WooSox are pleased to host their 5th Annual UniBank Women in Sports Day featuring pioneering journalist Melissa Ludtke as the guest speaker. Melissa became the first woman credentialled to cover MLB teams in their Clubhouses. The event takes place in the DCU Club from 12:30 - 2:00 pm. Fans will also be invited to take part in a Sunset Catch on the Field after the game.
International League Stories from June 26, 2026
- Sounds Squander Eight-Run Lead Falling to Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Davis Shoves in Loss to RailRiders - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Ride Strong with Win over Indianapolis - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Lose on Friday at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Davis Shoves in Loss to RailRiders - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Pigs Rally to Force Extras But Fall to Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jumbo Shrimp Earn Pitchers' Duel Win over Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Fall to Iowa and Split First Four Games of Series - Buffalo Bisons
- Storm Chasers Fall 4-2 to Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Stripers Match Largest Comeback Win in Club History, Stun Sounds 13-10 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Pulls off Extra-Innings Victory over Lehigh Valley Friday - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Fall 3-1 in Game One, Game Two of Doubleheader Postponed - Louisville Bats
- Toledo Trounced Worcester in Game Four, 13-1 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mother Nature Takes Game 2, Saints and Bats to Play Doubleheader on Saturday - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Shut out by Jacksonville for Third Straight Defeat - Memphis Redbirds
- Kremer Notches Stellar Rehab Start Norfolk Loses Lead Late - Norfolk Tides
- Noah Schultz Fans Seven But Sweet Teas Come up Short - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Offense Surges, Defeats Buffalo, 12-1 - Iowa Cubs
- June 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Buffalo Bisons - Iowa Cubs
- Pitching Dominates as Saints Take First Game of Doubleheader 3-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds Host Jacksonville for First Time in 2026 - Nashville Sounds
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 26 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - June 26, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.