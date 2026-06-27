Davis Shoves in Loss to RailRiders

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - In a game that began in a 98-minute weather delay, Noah Davis tossed 6.0 innings with two runs, zero walks and nine strikeouts - but the Indianapolis Indians lost to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 8-1, on Saturday night at Victory Field. It marked Davis' most punchouts in an outing since setting down nine on June 29, 2024, with Albuquerque vs. Salt Lake.

Indians Record: 1-3, 32-47

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Record: 3-1, 40-38

WP: Zach Messinger (4-1)

LP: Noah Davis (1-7)







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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