Syracuse Pulls off Extra-Innings Victory over Lehigh Valley Friday

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Yonny Hernandez of the Syracuse Mets

(Syracuse Mets) Yonny Hernandez of the Syracuse Mets(Syracuse Mets)

Allentown, PA - Clutch late-game hitting and a run in the 10th inning propelled the Syracuse Mets to a 4-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Lehigh Valley (1-3, 36-43) struck first in the bottom of the third inning when Robert Moore launched a solo home run to right field, giving the IronPigs a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse (3-1, 41-38) answered in the sixth. Cristian Pache doubled with one out before Jihwan Bae lined an RBI double to center field, tying the game at 1-1.

The IronPigs reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Felix Reyes doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Keaton Anthony to make it 2-1.

The Mets evened the score again in the seventh. Jared Oliva reached on a bunt single, stole both second and third base, then came home on a sacrifice fly by Grae Kessinger, knotting the game at 2-2.

Syracuse took its first lead in the eighth inning. Vidal Bruján singled with two outs before Yonny Hernández ripped an RBI double into right field, scoring Bruján to give the Mets a 3-2 advantage.

Lehigh Valley answered in the bottom of the ninth. Christian Cairo worked a two-out walk before Paul McIntosh floated an RBI single to center field that rolled out of Cristian Pache's sliding glove, tying the game at 3-3 and forcing extra innings.

The Mets regained the lead in the 10th. Automatic runner Hayden Senger advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Cristian Pache before scoring on a throwing error by pitcher Nolan Hoffman during a pickoff attempt, putting Syracuse back in front, 4-3.

Danis Correa closed out the victory in the bottom of the 10th. After the automatic runner advanced to third on a groundout, Correa struck out Dylan Moore before retiring Felix Reyes on a game-ending groundout to earn the save.

On the mound, Jonah Tong allowed one run over six innings while striking out seven. Ben Simon followed with a scoreless seventh inning before Jefry Yan earned the win despite allowing the game-tying run in the ninth. Correa worked a scoreless 10th to secure the victory and locked down his first Triple-A save.

Hernández finished 4-for-5 with a go-ahead RBI double and two stolen bases. Bae drove in Syracuse's first run with an RBI double in the sixth, while Pache collected one hit and laid down the bunt single that helped set up the decisive run in the 10th. Jared Oliva made his Mets debut, going 1-for-4 with a bunt single, two stolen bases, and a run scored.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Right-hander Xzavion Curry is slated to start for the Mets against left-hander Koby Allard. First pitch at Coca-Cola Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Images from this story







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.