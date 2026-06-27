RailRiders Ride Strong with Win over Indianapolis

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Indianapolis Indians 8-3 on Friday evening at Victory Field. Key hits from Marco Luciano in the fifth and Ernesto Martínez Jr. in the seventh led the RailRiders to their second straight win and third in four games this week.

Indianapolis took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Rafael Flores scored on a fielder's choice.

Elmer Rodríguez worked four innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit with four strikeouts and six walks. Indians starter Noah Davis held the RailRiders in check over the first four innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-1 advantage in the top of the fifth. Payton Henry and Duke Ellis singled, setting up Luciano for a two-run double to give the RailRiders the lead.

The RailRiders sent all nine batters to the plate in the seventh, loading the bases against Noah Murdock. Yanquiel Fernández singled home Henry to extend the lead to 3-1. With two down, Tyler Hardman worked a bases-loaded walk off Justin Meis, and Martínez Jr. cleared the bases with a double for a 7-1 lead.

Martínez Jr. added a run-scoring single in the top of the ninth for an 8-1 SWB lead. Indianapolis closed the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Zach Messenger (4-1) worked two scoreless behind Rodríguez for the win. Davis (1-7) took the loss despite a quality start.

Five different RailRiders had two hits each, and Martínez Jr. drove in four to pace the offense.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its road trip through Sunday. Brendan Beck gets the call on Saturday night against Jose Urquidy at 7:05 P.M. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 30, for a holiday week series against the Norfolk Tides. Find tickets and promotional information, including details on three straight fireworks nights July 2 through 4, at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

3-1, 40- 38







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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