Sounds Host Jacksonville for First Time in 2026

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds continue back-to-back home series at First Horizon Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A Affiliate, Miami Marlins) from June 30-July 5, which will run through Independence Day weekend. The series will have two gate giveaways, Hot Chickens Farewell Tour, Appreciating Hometown Heroes Night, Independence Day Celebration and Sandlot Night, along with daily promotions including Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, Friday Fireworks, Hit City Saturday and Sunday Family Fun Day.

The first four games of the week (June 30-July 3) will have a 6:35 p.m. first pitch, while the final two games (July 4-5) of the week are set to begin at 6:05 p.m. Gates for the first four games will open at 5:30. Gates for Saturday and Sunday will open at 5:00.

REMINDER: Due to the heat of the summer upon us, all Sunday home games will be played at 6:05 p.m. rather than 1:05 p.m. throughout the months of June, July, and August.

The home slate continues on Tuesday, featuring Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesdays, where you can bring your dog and enjoy baseball at the ballpark. Wednesday's game will feature the first giveaway of the week with a Hot Chickens Cooling Towel. The action continues with Winning Wednesday. If the Sounds win, all fans can round the bases after the game. Thursday features Music Bingo throughout the game with drink specials available at the concessions. The Hot Chickens Farewell will run from Tuesday-Thursday with the final chance to see the players take the field as the Hot Chickens. The Sounds BBQ set ticket bundle is available to purchase now and comes with a special ticket tandem for games Tuesday through Friday. Game worn Hot Chickens Jerseys will be available for auction online beginning July 20 and run through August 2, with all proceeds benefiting the Nashville Sounds Foundation.

The fun continues into the weekend on Friday as fans can stick around after the final out to watch the Nashville sky light up with the first of three straight postgame fireworks. Friday night will also feature Appreciating Hometown Heroes Night, where we celebrate all the local first responders, military members and community champions who make a difference every day. Celebrate Independence Day and another Hit City Saturday with the Sounds and receive the final giveaway of the week with a Postgame Light Up Baton for postgame fireworks.

The series concludes with Sunday Family Fun Day as kids can take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and round the bases after the final out. Sunday's action-packed day also featuring the Sandlot Night and the chance to relive one of baseball's most beloved movies along with the third and final postgame fireworks shows.

All single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available for purchase online, in-person at the Ticket Office, or by calling 615-690-HITS. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds (615) 690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

A full rundown of other promotions for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, June 30 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Hot Chickens Farewell

One final chance to see the Sounds take the field as the Hot Chickens.

Celebrate the fun, the memories, and a beloved brand as we send it off in unforgettable style.

Items of the series for 6/30 will be Hot Chickens Hats.Items of the series for 6/30 will be Hot Chickens Hats.

Adjustable Hot Chicken hats will all be $18 and Fitted hats will be $25. No additional discounts apply.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

Bring your dog and enjoy baseball together at the ballpark. Pups are welcome, vibes are laid-back, and it's a perfect Tuesday night in Hit City.

A portion of all dog-area tickets will benefit the Adopt a Golden.

The special day will feature a dog race under the scoreboard to represent the Country Legends Race presented by First Horizon.

$2 Tuesdays - All fans can buy $2 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn from the concession stands.

Wednesday, July 1 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Hot Chickens Cooling Towel (first 1,000 fans) presented by Hoffmann Brothers.

Hot Chickens Farewell

One final chance to see the Sounds take the field as the Hot Chickens.

Celebrate the fun, the memories, and a beloved brand as we send it off in unforgettable style.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi

If the Sounds win, all fans are invited to round the bases postgame.

Kroger Wednesday presented by Kroger

Win with Kroger Wednesdays and pick up a 4-pack of tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain drinks for $44 every Wednesday.

To pick up your voucher, show the Kroger mobile app to the First Horizon Park ticket office. Limit four Kroger 4-packs per person, per date.

Thursday, July 2 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Hot Chickens Farewell

One final chance to see the Sounds take the field as the Hot Chickens.

Celebrate the fun, the memories, and a beloved brand as we send it off in unforgettable style.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser

Specials include $2 small fountain Pepsi products, $3 12oz. domestic draft beer, $4 16oz canned beers, $4 12oz craft and premium draft beers, $4 bratwursts, and $5 NÜTRL vodka seltzers.

Music Bingo presented by Pepsi

The first 500 fans get a chance to win prizes from local businesses. The theme will feature summertime and BBQ classics, with all music centered around Independence Day. Every bingo board includes a FREE Pepsi Fountain drink, redeemable that night at the concession stand.

Friday, July 3 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Appreciating Hometown Heroes Night presented by T-Mobile.

Celebrate Independence Day Weekend with red, white, and baseball.

A special night celebrating the local first responders, military members, and community champions who make a difference every day.

Community heroes will be recognized on field and on the videoboard, with fans joining in to show their appreciation.

Friday Fireworks

Kick off the start of Nashville's Independence Weekend Celebration with postgame fireworks.

Saturday, July 4 vs. Jacksonville - 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

Postgame Light Up Baton (first 5,000 fans) presented by Nashville International Airport - BNA.

Celebrate Independence Day Weekend with red, white, and baseball.

Enjoy a night of summer baseball capped off with postgame fireworks lighting up the Nashville skyline.

Hit City Saturday

The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy pregame live music under the guitar scoreboard and the many entertainment options of The Band Box.

Sunday, July 5 vs. Jacksonville - 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration presented by FOX17.

Celebrate Independence Day Weekend with red, white, and baseball.

Enjoy a night of summer baseball capped off with the final postgame fireworks of the week lighting up the Nashville skyline.

Sandlot Night

Relive one of baseball's most beloved movies with The Sandlot Night

Enjoy classic nostalgia at the ballpark plus a special meet & greet some of the film's actors for an unforgettable experience.

This is a private event that will begin at 2:00 p.m. for the screening of the movie, which will conclude with an exclusive Q&A session with several cast members from the movie at 4:00 p.m.

Fans will need to purchase the ticket bundle to have access to all the benefits in the package. The ticket bundle is available to purchase here. Normal general admission tickets to the game do NOT get access to this private event.

Fans can also purchase the Sandlot Night Ticket & Hat bundle here. This package includes your ticket to the game and a "Legends Never Die" hat to celebrate the legacy of baseball. This ticket bundle does NOT give you access to the Sandlot meet & greet private event.

Sunday Family Fun Day

Join the Sounds for Sunday Family Fun Days where kids take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and Kids Round the Bases postgame presented by First Horizon.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and Season Ticket Memberships are available now. For more information regarding Group Outings or Premium Hospitality options, please call 615-690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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