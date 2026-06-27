Mother Nature Takes Game 2, Saints and Bats to Play Doubleheader on Saturday

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Game 1 of the doubleheader ended in an efficient hour and 50 minutes. The managers, umpires, and groundscrew gathered right after the game to discuss the plans for Game 2. They elected to announce a game time 35-minutes after the final out was recorded. A first pitch, however, was never thrown as rain postponed the second game of the doubleheader between the St. Paul Saints and Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field. The two teams are now scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon with Game 1 beginning at 2:05 p.m. (CT). Both games are scheduled for seven innings with Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of Game 1.

The Saints will send RHP Ty Langenberg (2-2, 5.79) to the mound in Game 1 and the Bats will counter with RHP Davis Daniel (5-5, 4.63). In Game 2 the Saints send RHP Ryan Gallagher (2-2, 7.97) to the mound against Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (3-3, 4.55). Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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