Stripers Match Largest Comeback Win in Club History, Stun Sounds 13-10

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Gwinnett Stripers (2-2, 40-38) made history Friday night at First Horizon Park, erasing an eight-run deficit with 11 unanswered runs in a stunning 13-10 victory over the Nashville Sounds (2-2, 45-34). Jose Azocar drove in the winning run in a four-run ninth inning as Gwinnett tied a club record for largest deficit overcome in a victory.

Decisive Plays: Nashville rolled up eight runs in the third to take a 10-2 lead, with a grand slam by Luke Adams (10) and two-run homer by Luis Matos (3) highlighting the big frame. The Stripers cut it to 10-6 with a four-run fifth that included a two-run single from Brewer Hicklen. Down 10-7 in the eighth, Gwinnett trimmed the deficit to 10-9 on an RBI single by Ben Gamel and RBI groundout by Jair Camargo. In the ninth, Jim Jarvis singled and scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly from Aaron Schunk, and Azocar followed with a two-out single to center plating Brett Wisely for the go-ahead run. A two-run error by Matos in left gave the Stripers insurance at 13-10. Rolddy Munoz (S, 5) struck out the side in order in the ninth to finish the win.

Key Contributors: Jarvis (3-for-4, 3 runs), Azocar (3-for-5, 3 runs, 2 RBIs), and Gamel (3-for-5, run, RBI) all had three-hit nights for the Stripers. Joel Payamps (W, 3-0) worked 2.0 scoreless innings in relief for the win. Adams went 2-for-3 with a double, homer, and five RBIs for Nashville.

Noteworthy: The comeback to win from down eight runs matched the Gwinnett record, reached three times previously (last in a 13-12 win on July 18, 2021 at Charlotte). Azocar's go-ahead single in the ninth was his third last-at-bat game-winning RBI with the Stripers this season. Jarvis's three-hit night extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

Next Game (Saturday, June 27): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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