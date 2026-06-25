College Baseball Series Coming to Nashville in 2027

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - REV Entertainment today announced the continued expansion of its College Baseball Series with the addition of a new tournament at First Horizon Park in Nashville, Tennessee. The inaugural event will feature Cincinnati, Ohio State, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech, and is scheduled for March 5-7, 2027, at the home of the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.

The Nashville tournament marks the latest addition to the rapidly growing College Baseball Series, which will feature seven tournaments across five locations in 2027 - the largest schedule in the event's history. Matchups, game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

TICKET INFORMATION: Home Plate Reserved tickets will go on sale in the near future with more information to be shared at CollegeBaseballSeries.com and on social media (@CBS_Nashville). This premium offering, which provides access to all three days of the tournament, includes: reserved seats behind home plate, reserved parking, a commemorative souvenir hat, and more. Home Plate Reserved tickets are $99 for adults and $60 for youth (13 and under), before taxes and fees. Group ticket rates are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting the Nashville Sounds at 615-690-4487. General admission tickets will go on sale at a later date following the release of the schedule.

"As the College Baseball Series continues to grow nationwide, bringing a tournament to Nashville is an exciting milestone for our organization," said Jared Schrom, Senior Vice President of REV Entertainment. "Nashville is one of the country's great sports and entertainment destinations, and First Horizon Park provides a tremendous setting for college baseball. We look forward to partnering with the Nashville Sounds to create a first-class experience for student-athletes, fans and the local community."

The four-team field features a blend of established national brands and emerging programs. Vanderbilt, one of college baseball's most successful programs and a two-time national champion, anchors the event as the hometown team. Cincinnati enters the event after earning back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances for the first time in program history, while Ohio State and Virginia Tech both bring recent College Baseball Series experience after competing in tournaments at Globe Life Field.

First Horizon Park has consistently hosted college baseball regular season games between local Nashville programs - Belmont, Lipscomb and Vanderbilt - since the park opened in 2015. The Commodores are 8-2 in games at the venue, but have not played there since the 2024 season.

"The Nashville Sounds are proud to partner with REV Entertainment to bring an elite college baseball tournament to Nashville," said Adam English, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of the Nashville Sounds. "Baseball fans from across the region will have the opportunity to see outstanding programs compete in one of the country's premier minor league ballparks."







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