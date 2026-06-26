Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 26 at Charlotte

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (1-2, 46-30) vs. Charlotte Knights (2-1, 44-34)

Friday - 7:04 p.m. ET - Truist Field - Charlotte, NC

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Zach Penrod (1-3, 4.40) vs. LHP Noah Schultz (3-0, 1.96)

EXTRA HEARTBREAK: In game three in their six-game series against the Charlotte Knights on a balmy Thursday evening, the Rochester Red Wings fell 7-6 in 11 innings...the Red Wings are now 6-4 in extra innings this season...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY led the offense with three hits, and 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ mashed his 14th homer of the season for one of two Red Wings extra-base hits...Rochester looks to re-tie the series tonight, sending LHP ZACH PENROD to the mound against Charlotte southpaw and White Sox No. 3 prospect (MLB.com) Noah Schultz...

The Red Wings have now played in their most 11-inning games (6), in a season since they played the same number in 2017.

THE PEN(ROD) IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD: Taking the mound first for Rochester tonight for the second time in the series will be southpaw ZACH PENROD, making his sixth start (27th app.) of the season...the Idaho native made his fifth start of 2026 his last time out in the series opener Tuesday night, turning in 1.0 scoreless inning with a strikeout and a walk apiece...as a starting pitcher with Rochester this season, Penrod boasts a 3.00 ERA (2 ER/6.0 IP) with a .217 BAA...tonight will be his third career start against Charlotte (4.0 IP, 0 ER on 5/30/24 w/ WOR), his second-most against a single team at the Triple-A level (4 GS vs. SWB)...

He is just two strikeouts away from 200 in his professional career (MLB & MiLB).

A GLASS-TERPIECE: 2B PHILLIP GLASSER picked up a pair of hits out of the ninth spot in the order last night, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk, a run scored, and a stolen base...he has now reached base safely in 16 consecutive games dating back to 5/27, and has notched a hit in 10-straight (since 6/6) for the first time since his career-long 15-game hitting streak from 6/17-7/3 in 2025 with Double-A Harrisburg...over the course of those 10 games, Glasser leads the International League (min. 25 AB) with a .486 batting average (17-for-35), ranks second with a .526 OBP, and 15th with a 1.097 OPS...at the Triple-A level, the Ohio native is now three hits shy of 75, in just 69 games played...

Both a 16 game on-base, and 10-game hitting streak are the second-longest (on-base streak is T-2nd with CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN) by any Red Wing in 2026.

PINCK PANTHER: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY was the only hitter on either team to notch three hits last night, going 3-for-5 with a trio of singles while adding a stolen base...the Alabama native has picked up a hit in seven of his last eight games since 6/17, collecting 10 hits in 31 at-bats (.323) with a .400 OBP, .613 SLG, three homers, five RBI, four walks and nine runs scored (T-9th in IL)...the second of his three hits was his 203rd with Rochester, surpassing Jake Alu for fourth-most by a Red Wing since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021...though he didn't make his Triple-A debut until 2024, Pinckney also ranks second with 53 stolen bases, fourth with 128 runs scored, and fifth with 322 total bases...

The fromer Cirmson Tide is hitting .343 (12-for-35) with a .400 OBP across 10 Thursday games this season.

THAT'S ABI-NORMAL: 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo shot to right field, his 14th of the season to give him sole possession of second place on the team in that category behind YOHANDY MORALES (16)...the RBI was his 53rd of the season, pulling him into a tie with Louisville 1B Michael Toglia for third-most in the International League...since making his professional debut with Texas Rangers in 2021, Ortiz ranks seventh with 112 home runs.

TREYWEY: SS TREY LIPSCOMB was one of three Red Wings to turn in a multi-hit performance last night, going 2-for-5 with a run scored...over his last nine games since 6/12, the Tennessee product is slashing .382/.417/.735 with 13 total hits, eight RBI, and nine runs scored...his next game will be his 250th with Rochester, making him the only active, and one of just 17 Red Wings since at least 2004 to reach that milestone...the most recent Red Wing to reach that mark was currently injured Charlotte INF Darren Baker (318 G).

MAMMA MEJIA!: Coming out of the bullpen for the 25th time this season and third time with Rochester, RHP ERICK MEJIA turned in 2.0 hitless innings last night, striking out three batters while walking one...the former position player turned pitcher has allowed just one hit in 4.0 innings through his first three appearances with the Red Wings, and has allowed an earned run in just three of his 25 appearances with Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg...among all full-season Minor League relief pitchers with at least 25.0 innings pitched this season, the Dominican Republic native ranks 10th with a 1.29 ERA (4 ER/28.0 IP)...he has also picked up 36 strikeouts (11.57 K/9) with a 1.29 WHIP and .202 BAA...

Mejia is now five strikeouts away from 100 as a pitcher in his professional career.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2019: Seven years ago today, the Red Wings exploded for 19 runs and as many hits in a 19-6 rout of Lehigh Valley...2B JORDANY VALDESPIN led the way with four knocks and five RBI, notching a homer and a double in the process...three other Rochester hitters went deep in the contest and the same number logged at least three RBI...RF JAYLIN DAVIS finished a homer shy of the cycle, going 3-for-6 with a triple, double, and single.







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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