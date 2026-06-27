Jumbo Shrimp Earn Pitchers' Duel Win over Memphis

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Patrick Monteverde tied a season-high with eight strikeouts en route to a 1-0 win for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp over the Memphis Redbirds Friday night in front of 6,128 fans at VyStar Ballpark. Jacksonville (45-33, 3-1) and Memphis (48-31, 1-3) traded scoreless innings until the fourth. Deyvison De Los Santos started the inning with a single. A fielder's choice coupled with an error, put De Los Santos on third and Agustín Ramírez on first. Rece Hinds followed with a sacrifice fly, giving Jacksonville a 1-0 lead. Monteverde (W, 2-2) spun a gem, reaching the fifth inning in his sixth-straight start while tying a season-high eight strikeouts. Zach Pop (S, 1) closed out the win, retiring the side in order securing Jacksonville's sixth shutout this season.

The Jumbo Shrimp and the Redbirds continue their series in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. contest. Jacksonville will hand the ball to RHP Karson Milbrandt (0-0, 1.20 ERA) and Memphis will counter with LHP Quinn Mathews (4-3, 4.01 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 & ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Saturday for Red Caps weekend. Join the Jumbo Shrimp for their salute to the Negro Leagues as they take the field as the Jacksonville Red Caps. The Red Caps played in the Negro American League from 1938-1942 in Durkeeville at what is now Henry Aaron Field at JP Small Park. Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and receive a Red Caps basketball jersey, presented by Florida Blue. **one giveaway per person, not per ticket.** Make sure to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks!







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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