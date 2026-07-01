Jumbo Shrimp Spiral After Four-Run First, Fall 8-4

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NASHVILLE - A four-run Jacksonville first inning was not enough for the Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday in an 8-4 loss to the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park.

By the time the seventh had rolled around, the Jumbo Shrimp's (47-34, 5-2) 4-0 first-inning advantage had been whittled to a 4-4 tie. Luis Lara led off the inning with a single against Jacksonville reliever Stephen Jones (0-2) before stealing second. Two batters later, Luke Adams walked. Two batters after that, Brock Wilken smashed a three-run home run to give the Sounds (47-35, 4-3) their first lead at 7-4.

Nashville added an extra run in the eighth. Eduardo Garcia singled with two outs and scored on Lara's RBI triple.

Lyon Richardson (3-2) earned the win for the Sounds with 3.2 scoreless innings of relief.

The Jumbo Shrimp started off hot in the first. Kemp Alderman and Connor Norby each singled with one out. After a pop out, Agustín Ramírez drove both of them in with a double for the game's first runs. Matthew Etzel followed with an RBI single. Johnny Olmstead cashed in Etzel with an RBI triple to make it 4-0.

The Sounds began whittling away the deficit in the second. Wilken led off with a single. After a strikeout, Eddy Leonard singled and Darrien Miller walked to load the bases. A Jett Williams RBI ground out brought in Wilken to get Nashville on the board.

Jeferson Quero homered in the third to draw Nashville within 4-2.

The score remained that way until the sixth. With two outs, Greg Jones walked, stole second and advanced to third on an error. He scored on an infield single from Leonard. After Miller was hit by a pitch, Williams' bloop base hit plated Leonard to tie the score at four.

Jacksonville and Nashville meet again in Wednesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. LHP Braxton Garrett (2-2, 1.77 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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