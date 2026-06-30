Danny Clyburn, Leo Gómez to be Inducted into the Red Wings Hall of Fame

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY-The Rochester Red Wings announced today that a pair of former players have been elected to the club's Hall of Fame. DANNY CLYBURN and LEO GÓMEZ will become the 110th and 111th members of the Red Wings Hall of Fame when they are inducted on Saturday, August 1, at ESL Ballpark prior to the Red Wings' 6:45 p.m. game vs. Syracuse.

DANNY CLYBURN:

This outfielder spent two seasons with the Red Wings from 1997-98 and quickly became one of the most productive offensive players in the International League. In 1997, Clyburn hit .300 with 33 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 76 RBI, 91 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 137 games. His performance earned him a September call-up to Baltimore, where he made his Major League debut on September 15, 1997.

Clyburn returned to Rochester in 1998 and continued to be a key contributor in the Red Wings lineup, batting .286 with 14 home runs and 54 RBI in 109 games. Across his two seasons in Rochester, he hit .295 with 47 doubles, 34 home runs, 130 RBI, and 149 runs scored. He went on to play parts of three Major League seasons with the Orioles and Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

LEO GÓMEZ:

This third baseman played parts of three seasons with the Red Wings from 1990-91 and again in 1993. Gómez enjoyed one of the finest offensive seasons in franchise history in 1990, hitting .277 with 26 home runs, 26 doubles, 97 RBI, 97 runs scored, and 89 walks in 127 games. He led the International League in both runs scored and RBI while earning International League All-Star honors. His standout campaign earned him a September call-up to Baltimore, where he made his Major League debut on September 17, 1990.

Gómez returned to Rochester in 1991 before becoming Baltimore's everyday third baseman and later made a brief return to the Red Wings in 1993. Over parts of seven Major League seasons with the Orioles and Cubs, he appeared in 559 games, collecting 79 home runs and 259 RBI. Following his Major League career, Gómez spent six seasons playing professionally in Japan with the Chunichi Dragons.

Rochester Red Wings Hall of Famer, President, CEO, & COO NAOMI SILVER said, "We are incredibly proud to welcome Leo Gómez and Danny Clyburn into the Red Wings Hall of Fame. Both players left their mark on generations of Red Wings fans and played significant roles in some memorable chapters of Red Wings baseball. Their accomplishments on the field and the impact they had on our franchise make them truly deserving of this honor, and we look forward to celebrating their induction with our fans on August 1."

"We look forward to inducting Leo Gomez and Danny Clyburn into the Red Wings Hall of Fame, as both were pivotal in bringing the Governors' Cup back to the Flower City in 1990 and 1997, respectively," said 2025 Red Wings Hall of Fame inductee and Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON.

The induction ceremony will commence at 6:15 p.m. on the field in the area located behind home plate. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and fans are encouraged to take their seats prior to the start of the ceremony.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Hall of Fame reversible jersey courtesy of IT Insights and Nissan. One side of the jersey replicates the uniform worn by Danny Clyburn during his time in Rochester, while the reverse side features the jersey worn by Leo Gómez during his Red Wings career.

Fans will be able to commemorate the remarkable careers of Gómez and Clyburn by visiting the Red Wings Hall of Fame plaques located on the first base side of the ESL Ballpark concourse.







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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