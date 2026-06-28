Junk Set to Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Janson Junk is slated to join the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment beginning with Sunday's 2:05 p.m. contest against the Memphis Redbirds at VyStar Ballpark.

Junk was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 28 with right shin bone inflammation. He has started 11 games for the Marlins this year with a 3-5 record and 4.80 ERA in 60.0 innings pitched.

Junk appeared in ten games (nine starts) for the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025, posting a 5-3 record and 2.68 ERA in 50.1 innings pitched with 48 strikeouts to just seven walks.

The 30-year-old hurler was a 2017 22nd round selection of the New York Yankees out of Seattle University and has logged time at the major league level with the Los Angeles Angels (2021-22), Milwaukee Brewers (2023-24), Oakland Athletics (2024) and Miami Marlins (2025-26).

The Marlins acquired Junk via minor league free agency on February 10, 2025. In 32 appearances and 27 starts with the club, Junk has recorded a 9-9 record with a 4.39 ERA across 170.0 innings pitched with 120 strikeouts.

In his MLB career, Junk has tossed 47 games (34 starts) with a 10-12 record and 4.84 ERA over 210.0 innings pitched to go along with 154 strikeouts.

Junk becomes the seventh Marlin to join Jacksonville on rehab assignment this season, joining outfielder Kyle Stowers (April 10-19), infielder Maximo Acosta (April 15-April 20), outfielder Esteury Ruiz (April 15-April 24), first baseman Christopher Morel (April 21-27), outfielder Griffin Conine (June 16-21) and Eury Pérez (June 18-24).

Last season, 18 different Marlins completed rehab assignments with Jacksonville.







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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