Kasevich Homers in Loss to Saints
Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
SAINT PAUL, MN - The Buffalo Bisons were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 12-6 loss to the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday evening at CHS Field.
Josh Kasevich hit his third home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning. He has now homered in back-to-back games. Jay Harry also got home twice in the series opener.
St. Paul got the series started hot in the bottom of the first inning. Alan Roden led off with a solo home run. Orlando Arcia followed with an RBI single to score Kaelen Culpepper. Gabriel Gonzalez added an RBI single of his own to score Walker Jenkins. Cody Morissette then capped off the inning with a grand slam, scoring Matt Walner, Arcia, and Gonzalez to give the Saints a 7-0 lead.
Buffalo cut into the deficit in the top of the third inning. Harry hit a two-run RBI single to score Josh Rivera and Rafael Lantigua. Willie MacIver followed with an RBI single to score Harry and make it a 7-3 ballgame.
Noah Cardenas hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third to give the Saints an 8-3 lead.
The Saints extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jenkins hit an RBI double to score Ben Ross. Wallner followed with a two-run home run to score Jenkins and give St. Paul an 11-3 lead.
The Bisons cut into the deficit in the top of the fifth inning. Davis Schneider hit an RBI double to score Harry. Kasevich followed with an RBI single to score Schneider and make it an 11-5 ballgame.
St. Paul extended their lead to 12-5 on an RBI single by Arcia, scoring Jenkins.
Josh Kasevich hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning. His third home run of the season cut the deficit to 12-6.
Pat Gallagher pitched two scoreless innings for Buffalo, striking out one.
Buffalo and St. Paul are scheduled for an 8:07 p.m. ET first pitch on Wednesday evening at CHS Field. Chad Dallas is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 7:50 p.m. ET.
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