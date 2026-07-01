Ralphy to the Rescue as Clippers Thrill Packed House with a Walkoff

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Just shy of 10,000 fans packed Huntington Park for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night, as the Columbus Clippers came from behind late to win a hard-fought contest against the visiting Louisville Bats, 5-4. The game was tied for much of the evening before Louisville surged ahead with two runs in the 9th, only to have the Clippers respond with a three-spot to walk things off in dramatic fashion.

The scoreboard was full of zeroes until Columbus scored twice in the bottom of the 5th inning. Milan Tolentino got the Clippers rolling with a run-scoring double. Two batters later, he came home on a single by Angel Genao to give Columbus a 2-0 lead.

The Clippers trailed 4-2 however as they entered the bottom of the 9th. Juan Brito tied the game with a two-run single to right-field, setting the stage for the walk-off. Ralphy Velazquez showed why he is the future for the Guardians:

Left-hander Logan Allen had a superb outing, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings and scattering five hits while striking out nine. Another lefty, Will Dion (4-0) picked up the win after pitching 2.1 innings of relief.

The win puts the Clippers at 45-36 for the season, while the Bats fall in the standings to 41-38.

The Clippers and Bats continue the series on $5 Wednesday, when fans can get tickets for just five bucks to see the game. It's a huge week at Huntington Park that includes a special fireworks show on July 4! Get tickets with lower online fees than ever at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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