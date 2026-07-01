Bulls Open July 4th Homestand with Win
Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC --- Carson Williams hit a two-run homer in the seventh and a two-run single in the eighth to lift the Durham Bulls past the Gwinnett Stripers 7-4 at the DBAP on Tuesday night.
The Bulls (6-1) were trailing 4-3 in the seventh before Jacob Melton doubled inside third base on an 0-2 pitch. Williams followed with a shot to left to put Durham up 5-4. In the bottom of the eighth, Williams stroked a two-run single with the bases loaded to push Durham's lead to 7-4.
Alexander Alberto (S, 3) fanned two of the four batters he faced in the ninth to close out his third save.
John Rooney (W, 2-1) registered the win with a scoreless seventh inning.
The Bulls took an initial 3-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a single by Blake Sabol and a run-scoring hit from Jake Fraley.
Gwinnett (3-4) scored a run in the fifth against Bulls starter Mason Englert, then moved ahead 4-3 in the sixth with three against reliever Alex Cook.
Joe Boyle (0-3, 9.99) is slated to start Wednesday night against Owen Murphy (3-6, 4.31) at 6:45 PM ET.
Notes: The Bulls entered the homestand in a three-way tie for first place in the second half with Toledo and Jacksonville. Toledo lost Tuesday afternoon and the Jumbo Shrimp were trailing 7-4 in Nashville in the eighth inning... Fraley and Gavin Lux were assigned to Durham on major league rehab assignments ahead of Tuesday's game. Fraley walked, singled and struck out while playing five innings in right field. Lux went 0-4 with a terrific diving stop on a groundball up the middle at second base. Lux played seven frames.... The Bulls are now 5-2 against Gwinnett in 2026.
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