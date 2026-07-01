Saints Ride Seven Run First as They Double up Bisons 12-6

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - No team in baseball has scored more runs than the St. Paul Saints 82 before the first three outs are recorded. For the third time this season they scored at least seven runs in the first inning. On Tuesday night at CHS Field, before the seats were even warmer than the 90 degree first pitch, the Saints put up a seven spot and never looked back in a 12-6 win over the Buffalo Bisons in front of 6,139.

All 10 players that got into the game for the Saints collected a hit, six different players had a multi-hit night, seven hitters collected an RBI, and nine of the 10 scored a run. It was the ninth time this season that nine or more players in the lineup collected a hit. The Saints, who lead baseball in home runs and had just three in their last series, all coming in one game, smashed four long balls on Tuesday.

The scoring started on the first pitch in the bottom of the first when Alan Roden led off with a home run to center, his eighth of the season, making it 1-0. It was the ninth time the Saints have led off the game with a home run, most in baseball. The avalanche continued from there as the next three hitters loaded the bases on a Kaelen Culpepper single to left, a Walker Jenkins single to center, and a hit by pitch to Matt Wallner. Orlando Arcia followed with an RBI single to left-center putting the Saints up 2-0. With one out Gabby Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 15 with an RBI infield single to second, increasing the lead to 3-0. Cody Morissette followed with a grand slam to center, his third of the season, second with the Saints, and second grand slam of his career, making it 7-0.

The first three hitters reached and scored for the Bisons in the third. Josh Rivera led off with a walk and Rafael Lantigua doubled off the wall in center putting runners at second and third. Jay Harry got the Bisons on the board with a two-run single that glanced off the glove of pitcher Aaron Rozek and went into right-center cutting the Saints lead to 7-2. Davis Schneider walked and with one out Willie MacIver singled to left-center knocking home Harry making it 7-3.

Noah Cardenas got one of the runs back with a two-out homer to left, his sixth of the year, putting the Saints up 8-3.

Back-to-back doubles to start the fourth by Ben Ross and Jenkins plated a run increasing the Saints lead to 9-3. Wallner then unloaded on one for a two-run blast to right-center, his 12th of the season, giving the Saints an 11-3 lead. Wallner finished 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored.

The Bisons didn't go away quietly plating a pair in the fifth. Harry led off with a single to left and advanced to second on a fielding error by Hendry Mendez. Davis Schneider's RBI double to left got the Bisons to within 11-4. With one out and two on Josh Kasevich got the Bisons another run with an RBI single to left making it 11-5.

Jenkins continued his impressive night with a leadoff triple in the sixth and scored on an Arcia single to center increasing the Saints lead to 12-5. He finished the night 3-5, a home run shy of the cycle, an RBI, and three runs scored.

Kasevich started the eighth inning for the Bisons with a solo homer to left, his third of the season, making it 12-6.

The win marked the 17th in the month of June for the Saints, tying a franchise record for victories in a month equaled in July, 2021, and June of 2023 and 2024.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night at 7:07 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Ty Langenberg (3-2, 4.76) to the mound against Bisons RHP Chad Dallas (0-3, 3.63). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, all presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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