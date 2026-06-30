WooSox Game Information

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward SS Vinny Capra 2B Mikey Romero C Andrew Knizner RF Allan Castro DH Matt Thaiss LF Kristian Campbell 1B Nathan Hickey 3B Max Ferguson

LHP Raymond Burgos

JUNE 30th WORCESTER (1-5)/(37-40) at SYRACUSE (4-2)/(42-39) 6:35 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Raymond Burgos (1-4, 7.18) vs. Syracuse Mets RHP Daniel Duarte (1-1, 3.81)

TONY (To New York) - The Worcester Red Sox make their fourth different trip to New York this season, but their first to the great city of Syracuse, when they open a 6-game series against the Syracuse Mets tonight at 6:35 pm at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY. The WooSox have gone to Rochester, NY (April 28 - May 3); Buffalo, NY (May 12-17); and Rochester again (June 9-14); but this is their initial foray to Syracuse in 2026. It is actually Worcester's first of two series in Syracuse this season (August 18-23 the other) and comes after the Mets have finished visiting Worcester for the year. Syracuse made two different trips to Polar Park earlier in the year...from March 27-29 to open the season and again from April 21-26. The WooSox lead the season-series, 5 games to 4.

The Road Ahead - The WooSox - who spent 14 days on the road during the middle of June going 4-7 during an abbreviated (13 game reduced to 11 game) roadtrip to Rochester & Lehigh Valley from June 8-21 - are right back on the road for this 6-game series this evening through Sunday afternoon. The Sox and Mets play five night games (all at 6:35 pm) tonight through Saturday and then conclude the series Sunday at 1:05 pm. Tonight's game can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM with Jim Cain and Alex Jensen on the call.

June Finale - The WooSox are 10-13 in June with the finale for the month on tap for tonight. So, the Sox have suffered their second straight losing month. The WooSox went 10-15 in May after a 17-12 mark in March/April. Worcester pitchers have a 4.72 ERA in June (106 ER in 202 IP) while batters are hitting .237 (181-for-763) with 22 HR. The Sox have been out-scored by their opponents, 119-94 in June.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series at Syracuse this week and weekend are:

Wed. 6:35 pm RHP Brayan Bello (0-0, 3.95) vs. LHP Zach Thornton (1-3, 4.80)

Thur. 6:35 pm TBD vs. RHP Jonah Tong (1-5, 5.95)

Fri. 6:35 pm RHP Jack Anderson (2-4, 5.26) vs. RHP Xzavian Curry (2-0, 4.50)

Sat. 6:35 pm TBD vs. RHP Jack Wenninger (3-5, 3.84)

Sun. 1:05 pm LHP Raymond Burgos vs. RHP Daniel Duarte or RHP Jack Weisenburger

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Hit in 3 straight (3-for-8) with 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, and 4 walks.

Vinny Capra Has hit in 14 of his last 18 games (22-for-75, .293) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 11 runs. Has a .308 batting average in 33 road games (37-for-120) and is tied for team-high with 18 RBI (w/ Jason Delay).

Allan Castro Has hit in 6 of his last 7 games (8-for-24, .333) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI. In last 21 games is 27-for-87, .310.

Jason Delay Has hit in 7 of his last 9 games (10-for-33, .303) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 12 RBI.

Max Ferguson Hit in 3 straight (3-for-10) with 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI.

Mickey Gasper Not added back on WooSox roster yet. At time of his promotion to Boston on May 7 he had a 4-game hitting streak with the WooSox (7-for-17) with 3 HR, 6 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Andrew Knizner Hit in 3 straight (3-for-11) with 2 2B & 2 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Has hit in 6 of his last 9 games (8-for-29, .276) with 1 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI.

Mikey Romero In his last 18 games is hitting .292 (19-for-65) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR & 7 RBI.

Matt Thaiss In his last 7 games is hitting .292 (7-for-24) with 1 2B, 1 3B, 5 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 34 of his last 39 starts. Had 31 straight steals without being caught until 9th inning CS on June 24. Leads the league with 34 SB. Has been hit by pitch 18 times to lead the league. Those 18 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .293 batting average at home in 26 games (27-for-92) with 22 SB.

Osvaldo Berrios In his 5 relief appearances and 2 starts with WooSox - 14 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 12 SO.

Alec Gamboa Last 8 games (7 RA & 1 GS) has allowed 3 runs in 20 innings - 20 IP, 11 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 18 SO.

Joe La Sorsa In 6 relief appearances with WooSox has not allowed a run - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO - with 1 save.

Wyatt Olds Last 11 relief appearances - 12 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 19 SO.







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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