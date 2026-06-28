WooSox Game Information

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The game is live on NESN.

JUNE 28th TOLEDO (5-0)/(39-40) at WORCESTER (0-5)/(36-40) 1:05 pm

Toledo Mud Hens RHP Troy Watson (3-2, 3.19) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-2, 5.40)

Sunday Series Finale - The Worcester Red Sox will try to salvage the finale of their series with the Toledo Mud Hens and avoid being swept in a 6-game series for only the second time in their history when they conclude what has been a disappointing beginning to the second half of the season this afternoon at 1:05 pm at Polar Park. Toledo has won the first five games of the series by a combined score of 40-14. Worcester has been swept in a 6-game set just once in their 51/2 year history...that coming from May 10-15 of the 2022 season vs. Rochester at Polar Park - the team's second season in Worcester. They were recently swept in an abbreviated 5-game series vs. Rochester from May 19-23 at Polar Park. Today's game will be televised live on NESN and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

Plead the Fifth - The WooSox have currently dropped 5 games in a row for the third time this year which marks their season-highs. They had a 5-game losing skid from April 14-18 (all in Nashville), a 5-game losing streak at home vs. Rochester (May 19-23), and now this past week vs. Toledo (June 23-27). Worcester's longest losing streak all of last year was also 5 games (April 25-30, 2025) and they have not lost 6 straight since a 6-game losing streak from May 22-28, 2024. The WooSox also had one 6-game losing skid in 2023 (April 9-14). Their longest losing streak in their 51/2-year history came in 2022 when they lost 10 consecutive games from May 5-15, 2022.

Take Five at Home - Worcester's current 5-game home losing streak here vs. Toledo is one shy of their season-high 6-game Polar Park losing streak that began on May 10 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for one game and continued from May 19-23 vs. Rochester for five more games. That is their longest since they dropped 7 straight at Polar Park back in May and June of 2024. From May 23-26, 2024 the Sox lost 5 in a row to Norfolk and they then began their next homestand by losing 2 more to Rochester on June 4 & 5.

Down Home and Away -Their present 5-game home losing skid comes on the heels of a 4-game Polar Park winning streak that ended their last homestand from June 4-7. The WooSox are 17-19 at home at Polar Park compared to 19-21 on the road.

The Road Ahead - The WooSox - who spent 14 days on the road during the middle of June (June 8-21) - head right back out on the road on Monday afternoon (during their scheduled off-day). Worcester will travel to Central, NY in advance of facing the Syracuse Mets for a 6-game series this coming Tuesday through next Sunday. It is Worcester's first of two series in Syracuse this season (August 18-23 the other) and comes after the Mets are finished visiting Worcester for the year. Syracuse made two different trips to Polar Park earlier in the year - from March 27-29 to open the 2026 season and then from April 21-26. The WooSox lead the season-series over the Mets, 5 games to 4.

WooSox Promotions this afternoon at Polar Park

Today, 1:05 pm Jewish Heritage Day; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.