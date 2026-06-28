Toledo overcomes 5-0 deficit to beat Worcester for 5th straight time

Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Worcester Kelley Squares jersey

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc) Worcester Kelley Squares jersey(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox could not hold an early 5-0 lead as the Toledo Mud Hens scored 15 straight runs to send the Sox to their 5th straight loss, 15-6 on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park. Toledo has won the first five games of the series and the WooSox will need a win on Sunday afternoon in the series finale to avoid being swept in a 6-game series for only the second time in their history. The Rochester Red Wings swept the WooSox in a 6-game series at Polar Park from May 10-15 of the 2022 season - the team's second season in Worcester.

The WooSox - who have been out-scored in the series by the Mud Hens, 40-14, have begun the 2nd half of their season with an 0-5 record and have fallen a season-low 4-games under .500 with their 36-40 overall mark. That is their lowest point since they were also 4-games below on April 11, 2025. They have not been 5-games under .500 since August 16, 2024 (56-61).

The Polar Park season-high crowd of 8,325 saw the WooSox jump all over Toledo starter Ty Madden for 3 runs in the 1st inning and 2 more in the 2nd. Sox lead-off man Braiden Ward started things with a hustle double, Vinny Capra followed with a sharp single, and Mikey Romero walked to load the bases. Recently-signed catcher Andrew Knizner stepped up next and promptly ripped a 108 MPH, 2-run double down the left field line. Kristian Campbell capped the 3-run 1st with an RBI SF.

Worcester's hot start continued in the bottom of the 2nd inning when Max Ferguson drilled a 2-run HR (#2) well over the Worcester Wall in rightfield (419-feet) scoring Tyler McDonough (HBP) ahead of him.

Worcester's 5-0 lead was sliced to one after the Mud Hens answered with 4 runs in the top of the 3rd inning. Top Detroit prospects keyed the frame as CF Max Clark stroked a 2-run double and 2B Max Anderson (5 hits, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 4 runs scored on the day) followed with a 2-run HR (#8).

The Hens took the lead for good in the 5th inning knocking Sox starter Jack Anderson (2-4) from the box after loading the bases with no outs in the frame. Tyler Samaniego came on and got a strikeout but then gave up the tying hit to Trei Cruz and later a bases loaded walk to put Toledo ahead to stay.

Toledo took over from that point and broke things wide open with a 6-run 6th inning off Tyler Uberstine (only 3 of the runs were earned). The Hens cracked three straight doubles to begin the frame by Anderson, Gage Workman (RBI), and Eduardo Valencia (RBI), and then later another RBI double by Cruz. Jace Jung put an exclamation point on the uprising with a 3-run HR (#14) to make it 12-5.

The WooSox turned to regular catcher Juan Montero to pitch the 9th inning (he allowed 2 runs) making it 15 unanswered Mud Hens runs until WooSox 3B Mikey Romero crushed a solo HR (#6) off the Country Bank sign over the Worcester Wall in the bottom of the 9th to make the final, 15-6.

Worcester has lost 5 in a row, 8 of 9 and 12 of their last 15 games following a 4-game winning streak from June 4-9.

The clubs play the finale of their 6-game series (and this WooSox homestand) on Sunday at 1:05 pm at Polar Park. LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-2, 5.40) makes his sixth rehab start for the WooSox (and his second of this series) vs. Mud Hens righty Troy Watson (3-2, 3.19). The game is live on NESN and on NASH 98.9 FM. It will be Jewish Heritage Day at the ballpark and fans (of all ages) can Run the Bases after the game.

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International League Stories from June 27, 2026

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