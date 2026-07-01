Red Wings Fall Short in Series Opener against Lehigh Valley

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







On a muggy, high-temperature Tuesday evening at ESL Ballpark, the Rochester Red Wings (4-3, 49-31) fell in game one of their six-game homestead against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (3-4, 38-44) by a final score of 6-4. The Wings started strong with an early 3-1 lead courtesy of an RBI double from DH Yohandy Morales and an RBI single from C Harry Ford, the first of several on a productive evening from Rochester's catcher. Lehigh Valley answered with five runs in the first four innings to run away with their second victory at ESL Ballpark in 2026.

Lehigh Valley scored the first run of the series in the opening inning after 2B Dylan Moore smoked a single to center field, followed by 1B Keaton Anthony delivering a shot to center for a single of his own, sending Moore to third. DH Bryan De La Cruz went on to send an RBI single to left field, sending Moore home, putting the IronPigs up 1-0 early.

Rochester responded in the ensuing half inning after SS Seaver King sent a single to right field, followed by Yohandy Morales launching an RBI double that ricocheted off the center field wall, tying the game at one run apiece. Shortly after, the Red Wings threatened with runners in scoring position after 3B Brady House walked, followed up with a pitch past the catcher, allowing Morales and House to advance. Harry Ford capitalized on this opportunity with an RBI single to left field, sending both Morales and House home to make it 3-1 Red Wings heading into the second inning.

The IronPigs continued their hot start on offense after CF Steward Berroa sent a single to right field, and was immediately allowed to scamper to third after RF Dylan Carlson logged a single to right field of his own. Berroa was sent home via a sacrifice fly towards left field courtesy of Dylan Moore, cutting the lead to one. Rochester was able to get out of the half inning shortly after, up 3-2.

Lehigh Valley regained the lead one inning later with a sequence of events that began with LF Otto Kemp singling on a line drive to left field, followed by a C Paul McIntosh two-run homer to left field. The Red Wings avoided further damage to stay down one run.

The Red Wings delivered the equalizing run in the ensuing half inning after 1B Abimelec Ortiz found a crease in left field for a single, followed by a Brady House walk that moved Ortiz to second. Shortly after, Harry Ford drove in an RBI single to left field, allowing Ortiz to cross home plate and tie the game at four.

Lehigh Valley came back with yet another response in the fourth after Dylan Carlson scampered all the way to third base due to three consecutive fielding errors. He came around to score on an RBI single by Keaton Anthony, giving the lead back to the IronPigs at 5-4. Rochester got out of the half inning shortly after being down one run.

After three scoreless innings, the IronPigs were given some late-game insurance in the eighth after a homer by Dylan Carlson, putting Lehigh Valley up 6-4.

Following a Lehigh Valley pitching change, the Wings were given one last shot to rally in the ninth, and after pinch-hitting two consecutive runners, the effort fell short, ending the game at 6-4 IronPigs.

For the first time in his career, LHP Alex Young pitched as a Red Wing in game one. In 1.0 inning of work, the 43rd pick in the 2015 draft allowed one run on three hits while walking one batter and striking out one other. RHP Chandler Champlain took over in the second, his fourth appearance against Lehigh Valley. The right-hander allowed four runs on seven hits, while throwing 37 strikes on 56 pitches. Southpaw Zach Penrod replaced Champlain in the fourth. The former Oklahoma City Comet put in 1.2 innings of work and did not allow a run, gave up one hit, and struck out one batter. RHP Jack Sinclair came in to pitch in the sixth and struck out two batters in 2.0 innings without allowing a hit. RHP Cole Henry replaced Sinclair in the eighth. The LSU alum put in 1.0 inning of work and allowed a home run in just 11 pitches. RHP Trevor Gott worked a hitless night to finish things off.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is C Harry Ford. The 23-year-old from Atlanta logged three RBI on two hits this evening, leading the Red Wings' offensive attack in game one. Ford, the former Seattle Mariner, has now driven in eight of his 19 RBI in 2026 against Lehigh Valley.

Rochester will begin the month of July in game two of the homestead against Lehigh Valley, with the first pitch lined up at 6:45 p.m. RHP Andry Lara will start his 15th game of the season and will share the mound with IronPig righty Brian Keller.







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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