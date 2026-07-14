Hasim Rahman Fight Card Rescheduled for August 18 at Esl Ballpark

Published on July 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The professional boxing event featuring former two-time heavyweight champion HASIM "THE ROCK" RAHMAN, originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, has been rescheduled for TUESDAY, AUGUST 18, at ESL Ballpark.

The event was postponed because of an issue involving Rahman's prospective opponent. That issue has since been resolved, and Rahman's opponent is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

All tickets purchased for the original July 14 date will be honored for the rescheduled event on August 18.

Additional information regarding the full fight card, event schedule and Rahman's opponent will be announced as it becomes available.







International League Stories from July 14, 2026

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