RailRiders Win Pitchers Duel with Norfolk

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Norfolk Tides 3-2 Tuesday night at PNC Field. A strong outing from RailRiders pitchers and a two-run tie-breaking seventh inning helped Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pick up the victory over the Tides.

The RailRiders opened the scoring in the bottom of the second against Tides starter Trace Bright. After Payton Henry singled and Duke Ellis reached on a catcher's interference, Jonathan Ornelas dropped an RBI ground rule double to right, giving the RailRiders a 1-0 edge.

Norfolk leveled the game in the top of the third off RailRiders starter Adam Kloffenstein. Mike Siani walked to lead off the frame, moved to third on a base hit, and scored on an Enrique Bradfield Jr. infield single to tie the contest.

After giving up a run in the third, Bright retired ten batters in a row to hold SWB to one run while Kloffenstein worked around a pair of walks in the fourth and faced the minimum in the fifth, keeping the game knotted at one heading into the sixth.

The RailRiders recaptured the lead in the bottom of the seventh. A pitch hit Henry, and Ellis and Ornelas walked to load the bases before J.C. Escarra worked a run-scoring free pass for a 2-1 lead. A Marco Luciano sacrifice fly gave the RailRiders a two-run advantage.

The Tides answered in the top of the eighth. After loading the bases, Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a sacrifice fly to get within one. The RailRiders worked out of the jam, striking out Creed Willems and catching Heston Kjerstad in a run-down before the tying run could cross.

Norfolk put the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the top of the ninth, but reliever Carson Coleman pitched out of the threat to close the game.

Kloffenstein tossed 5.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out five. Zach Messinger (5-1) tossed 2.0 innings, allowing one run and two hits for the win. Carson Coleman (S, 2) worked two scoreless frames to earn the save. Bright worked 6.0 frames, giving up one run on four hits and striking out five. Enoli Paredes (2-7) was charged with the loss.

The RailRiders continue their series with Norfolk Wednesday night at PNC Field. RailRiders starter Dom Hamel (3-8) faces Norfolk's Christian Herberholz (0-3). First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 4-3 41-40







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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