2026 Pinstripe Pals to Sponsor Local Youth Leagues

Published on June 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, in partnership with Morabito Bakery, are thrilled to announce that the Pinstripe Pals program has returned in support of area youth softball and baseball leagues in need of sponsorships. Applications are being accepted now and 10 youth leagues will be selected for the program once again this year.

League representatives are encouraged to fill out the Pinstripe Pals application form and submit a 500-word (or less) essay describing why their league should be chosen. Each of the ten leagues selected will receive a $500 sponsorship from the RailRiders to assist in league expenses, as well as $500 in bread items for your concession stand courtesy of Morabito Bakery. Applications are due by July 24.

Each league selected will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade at PNC Field before a RailRiders home game and the opportunity for RailRiders assistance with league fundraising. Selected leagues will have a photo of their choice placed in the GuideRail game day program on their league's designated night. One of the teams in each league will serve as the "Field of Dreams" club on that night and take the field with the RailRiders players.

Applications can be found on our website under the Community tab or upon request. Completed applications can be emailed to Robby Judge at rjudge@swbrailriders.com, faxed to (570) 963-6564 or mailed to:

SWB RailRiders

Attn: Pinstripe Pals

235 Montage Mountain Rd.

Moosic, PA 18507

For more information on the Pinstripe Pals program, presented by Morabito Bakery, please contact Krista Lutzick or Robby Judge at (570) 969-2255.

The RailRiders begin the second half of their season at PNC Field beginning on Tuesday, June 30. They have home series in July, August, and September. Single-game tickets and group ticket plans are available now on www.swbrailriders.com or by calling (570) 969-BALL.







International League Stories from June 29, 2026

2026 Pinstripe Pals to Sponsor Local Youth Leagues - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

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