WooSox Game Information

Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The game is live on NESN with Emma Tiedemann, Jim Cain, and Alex Jensen on the call. Thank you.

JUNE 27th TOLEDO (4-0)/(38-40) at WORCESTER (0-4)/(36-39) 4:05 pm

Toledo Mud Hens RHP Ty Madden (2-0, 3.86) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Jack Anderson (2-3, 4.59)

The Debut of the Worcester Kelley Squares - The Worcester Red Sox change their name and their look in hopes of snapping their 4-game losing streak when they debut their newest alternate identity today playing as the Worcester Kelley Squares vs. the Toledo Mud Hens at 4:05 pm at Polar Park. The Kelley Squares will be looking to turn their fortunes around after the WooSox have dropped four straight to the Mud Hens thus far this week by scores of 4-1, 5-4, 3-2 in 10-innings, and 13-1 last night. Today's game will be televised live on NESN and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

Forlorn - The WooSox have begun the 2nd half of their season with an 0-4 record and have fallen a season-low 3-games under .500 with their 36-39 overall mark. It is Worcester's lowest point in more than 14 months since April 13, 2025 when they were 5-8 to begin last season. The WooSox low point all of last year was 4-games below .500 on April 11, 2025 at 4-8.

Welcome Emma & Sea Dogs - The WooSox are pleased to welcome back Emma Tiedemann to the Polar Park broadcast booth as the voice of the Portland Sea Dogs will handle play-by-play of today's WooSox game on NESN as part of UniBank Women in Sports Day at Polar Park. Emma, who will work with regular WooSox broadcasters Jim Cain & Alex Jensen this afternoon, is in her 6th season as lead broadcaster of the Sea Dogs. She came to Portland in 2020 just before that season was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. The University of Missouri product was one of the original four female broadcasters in Minor League Baseball. On August 8, 2024 she handled NESN play-by-play duties of a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park. The Maine Sportscaster of the Year, Emma is married to Sea Dogs general manager, Jesse Scaglion and the couple have a 21/2 year old daughter, Lucy. On a side note, Portland Sea Dogs season ticket holders, and some front office staff members, took a bus to Polar Park for today's game.

Bad Beats - Worcester has lost 4 in a row, 7 of 8 and 11 of their last 14 games following a 4-game winning streak from June 4-9.

Hen Pecked - Toledo and Worcester have played 34 times since first meeting on May 3, 2022 and the Mud Hens are 23-11 overall including a 15-7 record here at Polar Park and an 8-4 record at Fifth Third Field in Ohio. The teams face each other for the final two times this year today and tomorrow. The clubs met for one series last year with Toledo taking 4 of 6 from the WooSox here at Polar Park from April 29 - May 4, 2025.

W arm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has hit in 12 of his last 16 games (19-for-66, .288) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 8 runs. Has a .308 batting average in 33 road games (37-for-120) with a team-high 18 RBI in away games.

Allan Castro Has a 6-game hitting streak (8-for-20, .400) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI. In his last 20 games is 27-for-83, .325.

Jason Delay Has hit in 6 of his last 8 games (8-for-29, .276) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 10 RBI.

Nathan Hickey Hit in 5 of his last 8 games (8-for-28, .286) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Has hit in 6 of his last 7 games (8-for-23, .347) with 1 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI.

Mikey Romero Has hit in 8 of his last 10 games (11-for-40, .275) and has also hit in 12 of his last 16 games (18-for-59, .305) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR & 6 RBI.

Matt Thaiss Hit in 4 of his last 6 games (7-for-21, .333) with 1 2B, 1 3B, 5 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 32 of his last 37 starts. Had 31 straight steals without being caught until 9th inning CS on June 24. Leads the league with 34 SB. Has been hit by pitch 17 times in his 52 games played to lead the league. Those 17 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .298 batting average at home in 24 games (25-for-84) with 22 SB.

Jack Anderson Last 5 starts - 22.2 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 23 SO.

Osvaldo Berrios In his 5 relief appearances and 2 starts with WooSox - 14 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 12 SO.

Alec Gamboa Last 7 games (6 RA & 1 GS) has allowed 3 runs in 18 innings - 18 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 15 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 11 relief appearances - 12 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 19 SO.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this weekend vs. the Toledo Mud Hens (AAA-Detroit)

Today, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law; UniBank Women in Sports Day featuring pioneering journalist Melissa Ludtke, who became the first woman credentialled to cover MLB teams in their Clubhouses, in the DCU Club from 1:00 - 2:00 pm; Debut of the Worcester Kelley Squares alternate identity; Best Buddies Day, presented by Teddie Peanut Butter; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Jewish Heritage Day; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 27, 2026

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