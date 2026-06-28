Deluge Postpones Game 2 of Doubleheader Between Saints and Bats, Game Will be Made up as Part of Doubleheader at CHS Field in July

Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - For the second consecutive day the St. Paul Saints and Louisville Bats got in only one game of their doubleheader as the second game was rained out. The two teams will make it up as part of a doubleheader when they meet again from July 17-19 at CHS Field. With Sunday being a travel day and the two teams not meeting again at Louisville Slugger Field this season, a date to be announced during that three game series will now be a doubleheader. The Bats will be the home team in the first game while the Saints will be the home team in the regularly scheduled second game.

The two teams will meet in the finale of the five-game series on Sunday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints are TBA and the Bats will counter with Major League rehabber, RHP Hunter Greene (0-0, 0.00). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from June 27, 2026

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