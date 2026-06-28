Redbirds Lose Late Lead, Series Saturday at Jumbo Shrimp

Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 4-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Saturday night at Vystar Ballpark.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews dominated over the first five innings in his 5.1-inning Saturday night start. The left-handed pitcher allowed just one hit, a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Mathews walked four and struck out seven in the outing. Hancel Rincón (3-5) allowed two runs (one earned) in 0.2 innings out of the bullpen and was credited with the loss.

All nine Redbirds batters reached safely in the loss. Right fielder Noah Mendlinger drove in the only run-scoring hit of the ballgame for Memphis, a two-run single in the second inning. Second baseman César Prieto drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in a 1-for-3 night.

Memphis dropped just its second series of the season with the loss and its second series loss against Jacksonville this season. The Redbirds have lost a season high four consecutive games entering Sunday afternoon's series finale.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 30 to begin a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 27, 2026

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