Redbirds Lose Late Lead, Series Saturday at Jumbo Shrimp
Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 4-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Saturday night at Vystar Ballpark.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews dominated over the first five innings in his 5.1-inning Saturday night start. The left-handed pitcher allowed just one hit, a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Mathews walked four and struck out seven in the outing. Hancel Rincón (3-5) allowed two runs (one earned) in 0.2 innings out of the bullpen and was credited with the loss.
All nine Redbirds batters reached safely in the loss. Right fielder Noah Mendlinger drove in the only run-scoring hit of the ballgame for Memphis, a two-run single in the second inning. Second baseman César Prieto drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in a 1-for-3 night.
Memphis dropped just its second series of the season with the loss and its second series loss against Jacksonville this season. The Redbirds have lost a season high four consecutive games entering Sunday afternoon's series finale.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 30 to begin a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
International League Stories from June 27, 2026
- Late Surge Lifts to Jacksonville Win over Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Heatbreaker at Victory Field: RailRiders Stunned by Indians' Ninth-Inning Rally - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians Walk-off RailRiders in the Ninth - Indianapolis Indians
- Kent, Lipscomb Lead Red Wings to Low-Scoring Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Three Homers Power Chasers Past Clippers, 9-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons Win in Extra Innings for Second Time against Iowa - Buffalo Bisons
- Redbirds Lose Late Lead, Series Saturday at Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Baker's Three Doubles Not Enough for Knights to Top Red Wings - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Falls to Buffalo in Extras, 9-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers' Saturday Game in Nashville Suspended by Inclement Weather - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds, Stripers Suspended Saturday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Six-Run Eighth Inning Drowns Syracuse in Loss to Lehigh Valley Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- Cardiac 'Pigs Rally Back with Six-Run Eighth - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Toledo overcomes 5-0 deficit to beat Worcester for 5th straight time - Worcester Red Sox
- Saturday Night's Game vs. Durham Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- Hens Continue Win Streak in Massachusetts, 15-6 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Deluge Postpones Game 2 of Doubleheader Between Saints and Bats, Game Will be Made up as Part of Doubleheader at CHS Field in July - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Defeated 12-0 in Game One, Game Two of Doubleheader Postoned - Louisville Bats
- Saints Set Franchise Record for Largest Shutout Victory, 12-0 Shellacking of Bats in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - June 27, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats' Postgame Concert, Fireworks Show Postponed Saturday - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Lose Late Lead, Series Saturday at Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Shut out by Jacksonville for Third Straight Defeat
- Gorman Homers in Redbirds Thursday Loss at Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds to Hold Eating Contests Ahead of Chestnut Visit
- Redbirds Launch Playoff Tickets Amidst 2026 Playoff Berth