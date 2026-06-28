Stripers' Saturday Game in Nashville Suspended by Inclement Weather
Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Tonight's game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park has been suspended by inclement weather and player safety reasons with the game tied 0-0 in the top of the first inning.
The game, not yet official, will be resumed on Sunday, June 28 at 4:35 p.m. ET. Following its nine-inning completion and a half-hour break, the Stripers and Sounds will play a seven-inning contest to complete the series.
Listen to all the action on MyCountry993.com beginning at 5:00 p.m. or watch the live stream on Bally Sports Live.
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