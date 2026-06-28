Saints Set Franchise Record for Largest Shutout Victory, 12-0 Shellacking of Bats in Game One of Doubleheader

Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Ty Langenberg dominated an excellent Louisville Bats lineup. The St. Paul Saints offense blew the game wide open with an eight run seventh inning. For the fifth time this season the Saints blanked their opponent and, in the process, set a franchise record for largest margin of victory in a shutout, 12-0 over the Bats on Saturday evening in game one of a doubleheader at Louisville Slugger field.

Alan Roden started the game with a double down the left field line, extending the Saints streak to 65 games with an extra-base hit, the longest active streak and second longest in baseball this season. With one out Gabby Gonzalez' broken bat bloop single over the head of first baseman Michael Chavis scored Roden giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. It extended Gonzalez hit streak to 14 games, the second 14-game hit streak he's had this season. Gonzalez becomes the second player in franchise history with two, 14-game hitting streaks in a season joining Andrew Stevenson who had a 17-game and 16-game streak in 2023.

That would be all the Saints needed as Langenberg set the tone. After giving up a leadoff single to Sam Haggerty in the first, Langenberg didn't allow another base hit. He allowed just three more base runners in his 5.0 innings of work, a leadoff error by Ben Ross at short in the second, a one out walk in the fourth, and a leadoff walk in the fifth that was erased on a double play. Langenberg finished his night by punching out Garrett Hampson to end the fifth. He allowed one hit while walking two and striking out three.

Ross gave the Saints a 2-0 lead in the second with a leadoff homer to left, his sixth of the season. The long ball ended a three-game homerless streak for the Saints, their longest of the season.

The Saints hit their second homer of the game in the fourth. With two outs Cody Morissette singled off the posterior of pitcher Davis Daniel and that was followed by a two-run homer to left from Noah Cardenas, his fifth of the season, doubling the lead to 4-0.

The game was blown open in the seventh when the Saints sent 13 men to the plate, tied a franchise record with six consecutive hits and poured on eight runs on eight hits. Cardenas got it started with a single to left. He finished the night 2-3 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Roden was hit by a pitch and Walker Jenkins lined a single off of pitcher Hunter Parks. Kala'i Rosario collected his first Triple-A RBI with a single to left giving the Saints a 5-0 lead. Matt Wallner followed with a two-run single to right increasing the lead to 7-0. After an Arcia single to left, Aaron Sabato unloaded on a hanging sweeper for a grand slam to left, his 15th homer of the season, the fourth grand slam of his career, and the Saints fourth of the season, making it 11-0. Ross then doubled to left as he finished the night 3-4 with a double, home run, RBI, and two runs scored. With one out Cardenas walked and with two outs Jenkins smoked an RBI double off the wall in right-center putting the finishing touches on a 12-0 game. Jenkins went 2-5 with a double, RBI, and run scored.

C.J. Culpepper finished off the shutout. He pitched a perfect sixth, but loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a hit by pitch, but preserved the shutout with back-to-back strikeouts to end the game. He went 2.0 shutout innings allowing two hits and striking out three.







International League Stories from June 27, 2026

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