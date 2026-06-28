Indians Walk-off RailRiders in the Ninth

Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - José Urquidy and Brendan Beck stunned both clubs in a late-night pitchers' duel, but the Indianapolis Indians ran away with the victory after scoring three runs in the ninth inning to defeat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 4-3, in walk-off fashion on Saturday night at Victory Field.

Indians Record: 2-3, 33-47

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Record: 3-2, 40-39

WP: Beau Burrows (4-1)

LP: Eric Reyzelman (0-1)







International League Stories from June 27, 2026

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