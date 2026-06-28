Cardiac 'Pigs Rally Back with Six-Run Eighth
Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Trailing 6-2 going into the last of the eighth inning, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-3, 37-43) stormed back with a six-run frame to down the Syracuse Mets (3-1, 41-38) by a final of 8-6 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. The teams exchanged opening salves in the fourth with RBI singles for Yonny Hernandez for the Mets while Robert Moore countered with his own RBI base hit.
Dylan Moore popped the 'Pigs in front with a solo homer in the fifth, but the Mets took the lead back with two in the sixth with a Hernandez RBI double and a Vidal Brujan RBI single.
The Mets added some cushion in the seventh thanks to a Cristian Pache two-run single and another Hernandez RBI double.
Trailing 6-2 going to the last of the eighth, Bryan De La Cruz homered to start the inning and Dylan Carlson followed one out later with another solo homer. After a walk, René Pinto blasted a two-run homer the other way to tie the game at 6-6. Felix Reyes then walked, stole second, and scored after a pair of wild pitches to put the 'Pigs ahead. Keaton Anthony provided an insurance run with an RBI single, scoring Otto Kemp.
Michael Mercado (S, 2) worked around a two-out single for a scoreless ninth, nailing the save down for the 'Pigs. Max Lazar (W, 3-1) earned the win in relief with 1.1 scoreless, striking out one.
Guillo Zuñiga (0-1) took the loss for the Mets, allowing two runs in a third of an inning on a hit and a walk.
The 'Pigs and Mets wrap up their series on Sunday, June 28th with first pitch at 1:15 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Andrew Painter is slated to go for the 'Pigs while the Mets go with Jack Wenninger. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs. The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam-
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