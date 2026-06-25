Brian Keller Spins Gem But 'Pigs Fall to Syracuse

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (0-2, 35-42) got a stellar performance on the bump from Brian Keller, but a late rally from the Syracuse Mets (2-0, 40-37) handed the 'Pigs a 5-4 loss on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Three runs in the second inning for the 'Pigs gave Keller ample early support. Dylan Moore started the scoring with an RBI double before Dylan Carlson drew a bases loaded walk to force home a second run. Steward Berroa then legged out a fielder's choice with a run scoring on the play to make it 3-0.

Keller escaped a bases loaded, no out jam in the third before settling in. He coasted thru six scoreless frames, needing just 82 pitches to complete six frames for the first time this year, allowing just three walks and two hits, punching out five.

Once Keller was out of the game, the Mets made their move. They plated a run in the seventh on a Tyrone Taylor RBI single to open their account before jumping ahead in the eighth. With the bases loaded and no outs, Grae Kessinger grounded out to force home a run, making it a one-run game. After a flyout failed to advance the runners, Ronny Mauricio looped a single to centerfield, plating two, and leapfrogging the Mets in front, 4-3.

Syracuse added a crucial insurance run in the ninth on Yonny Hernandez RBI infield single as the 'Pigs got one in the last of the ninth on a Paul McIntosh solo homer to make it a one-run game again, but could not find the tying run.

Ofreidy Gomez (W, 1-0) earned the win for the Mets with two innings of scoreless relief while Ben Simon (S, 1) got his first save for the Mets, getting the final six outs, allowing just McIntosh's homer for the damage against him.

Tanner Banks (L, 1) was handed the loss for the 'Pigs as he was charged with all three Mets runs in the eighth.

The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Thursday, June 25th with first pitch at 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Chuck King is slated to go for the 'Pigs while the Mets go with Zach Thornton.

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The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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