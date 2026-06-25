Storm Chasers Fall 3-2 to Clippers
Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (1-1/34-42) rallied late but came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Columbus Clippers (1-1/42-34) on Wednesday evening. Henry Williams (0-1) threw 4.2 innings of 2-run ball for the Storm Chasers, but the Clippers held the home offense to just 2 runs in the loss.
MLB Rehabber Kris Bubic opened the game with a perfect top of the 1st inning for Omaha, then Ethan Bosacker followed with a scoreless top of the 2nd inning.
Williams took over for Bosacker to open the 3rd inning, but allowed an RBI single to give the Clippers a 1-0 lead before working out of it. He proceeded to set down 7 straight batters between the 3rd and 5th innings, including a 3 up, 3 down 4th inning, and kept the 5th inning scoreless.
The Storm Chasers turned back to Williams for the 6th inning, and he navigated a one-out walk to keep Columbus off the board.
After putting away the first two batters in the 7th inning, Williams allowed back-to-back singles and Mason Black relieved him, but Black surrendered an RBI single to score one of the inherited runners and extend the Clippers' lead to 2-0.
The Clippers tacked on another run in the top of the 8th inning with an RBI single off Black, but Ben Sears pitched a clean top of the 9th inning to keep it 3-0 heading into the bottom half.
In the bottom of the 9th inning, Luca Tresh and Drew Waters both collected RBI doubles and Omaha brought the potential winning run to the plate, but the Storm Chasers couldn't claw back, falling 3-2.
Game 3 of the series between the Storm Chasers and Clippers returns to Werner Park on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. CT and Randy Dobnak is in line to start for Omaha.
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