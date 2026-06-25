Homestand Preview: Columbus Clippers, June 23-28

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TUESDAY, JUNE 23 VS. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

LHP BAILEY FALTER (1-0, 2.70 ERA) VS. RHP PEDRO AVILA (3-6, 6.75 ERA)

PITCH IN FOR THE PANTRY: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items in exchange for one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry. | Presented by Conagra Brands

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 VS. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

RHP HENRY WILLIAMS (0-0, 7.36 ERA) VS. LHP LOGAN ALLEN (2-2, 5.15 ERA)

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your leashed dog with you out to the ballpark. Dogs attending the game will receive a doggie bandana courtesy of Merck Animal Health. Fans with dogs are asked to sit in the right field berm or section 101. | Presented by Merck Animal Health

SENIOR HEALTH FAIR: Learn about products and services geared toward senior citizens. | Presented by Agemark Senior Living

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 VS. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

RHP RANDY DOBNAK (0-0, 6.23 ERA) VS. RHP RORIK MALTRUD (1-0, 3.82 ERA)

$3 THURSDAY: Get hot dogs, Lay's chips, ice cream cones, 16oz Pepsi products, 12oz Busch Light cans and select tickets for just $3 each, while supplies last. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

FRIDAY, JUNE 26 VS. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

RHP MITCH SPENCE (1-4, 6.47 ERA) VS. RHP YORMAN GÓMEZ (0-0, 4.91 ERA)

CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT: We celebrate cancer survivors, those fighting cancer, and those we've lost. Featuring a specialty jersey auction. | Presented By Metro Credit Union

PINK OUT THE PARK T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 ticketed fans receive a pink Storm Chasers t-shirt. Choose between M and XL. | Presented By Metro Credit Union

FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for a Friday Fireworks show!

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 VS. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 P.M.

TBD VS. RHP AUSTIN PETERSON (0-5, 4.30 ERA)

KIDS' NIGHT: Kids takeover the ballpark! Featuring a meet & greet with Peppa Pig and her brother George. | Presented by Pepsi

BANDS & BREWS: Enjoy live music, beer specials and $2 Pepsi cans at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar until first pitch | Presented by J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises

SUNDAY, JUNE 28 VS. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS

FIRST PITCH: 5:05 P.M. | GATES: 4:00 P.M.

LHP BAILEY FALTER (1-0, 2.70 ERA) VS. RHP PEDRO AVILA (3-6, 6.75 ERA)

STORMY'S BIRTHDAY: Join as we celebrate the birth of everyone's favorite big green guy, Stormy!

FREMONT / BLAIR / BENNINGTON COMMUNITY NIGHT: We welcome and celebrate our friends from the communities of Fremont, Blair, and Bennington out to Werner Park. | Presented by Leonard Management McDonald's

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game. Kids must be able to run by themselves and may not be accompanied by a parent or guardian. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

FAMILY FUNDAY: Fun for everyone, featuring Wildlife Encounters, face painters, balloon artists, or another fun activity. | Presented by CHI Health

BROADCAST GUIDE

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games locally on the Golden Spike Sports and Entertainment Network (WOWT Channel 6.6 and Cox Channel 127) or streamed on MiLB TV. The entire series can also be heard on the Mutual 1st Federal Credit Union Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and News Talk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

ALL-TIME SERIES: Omaha trails 66-51 (.564)

IN 2025: Omaha won 10 of 18 games against Columbus (.556)

LAST SERIES: June 2 to 7 @ Columbus, 2026, 2-4 (.333)

LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: May 13 to 18, 2025, 3-3 (.500)

REVENGE SERIES

A trio of Storm Chasers are facing their former team in this week's series against the Clippers. LHP Anthony Gose, RHP Eli Morgan and C Luke Maile all played for Columbus in their careers. Gose and Morgan spent several years in the Guardians organization, and both played for the Clippers in 2021 and 2024, with Morgan also appearing in 2019. Gose made 70 appearances across 2 seasons in Columbus while Morgan pitched 20 games, making 6 starts across his 3 years with the club. Maile played 6 games for the Clippers in his lone season with Columbus in 2022. On the other side, Clippers pitching coach Nick Wittgren will return to Werner Park after working 17 games for Omaha in 2023.

TEAMMATE VS. TEAMMATE

A few players on each side of the matchup now face off against former teammates along their baseball careers. Clippers LHP Kolby Allard teamed up with Storm Chasers RHP Luke Jackson back in 2018 with both Gwinnett (Braves Triple-A) and Atlanta while later playing with RHP Jose Cuas in 2024 with Lehigh Valley (Phillies Triple-A). Columbus RHP Codi Heuer also teamed up with Jackson for the Rangers last year along with Omaha INF Kevin Newman for Toledo (Tigers Triple-A) in 2025 after playing with Omaha LHP Andrew Pérez in 2018 with Great Falls (White Sox Rookie). Storm Chasers LHP Helcris Olivárez and Clippers INF Juan Brito also teamed up for the DSL Rockies in 2019.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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