June 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Buffalo Bisons

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (1-1, 31-43) vs. BUFFALO BISONS (1-1, 36-41)

June 25 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Corbin Martin (0-1, 7.50) vs. RHP Chad Dallas (0-3, 4.02)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Buffalo Bisons are set to play the third of a six-game series at Principal Park tonight... right-hander Corbin Martin is slated to make his 13th appearance (first start) for Iowa... right-hander Chad Dallas is scheduled to start for Buffalo.

SHOOTOUT: The I-Cubs defeated Buffalo 18-11 in an offensive shootout on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park...Iowa set a new season high for hits (18) as the offense was fueled by an 11-run fifth inning that featured a grand slam from Kevin AlcaÃÂntara and a two-run home run from James Triantos... four I-Cubs recorded three hit games and AlcaÃÂntara had a four hit game...Iowa Starter Will Sanders earned his fourth win of the season after pitching 5.0 innings and allowing three runs on four hits.

THE OFFENSIVE: The Iowa Cubs scored 18 runs yesterday, a mark they have hit twice this season, last doing so May 24 vs. Memphis...the 18 hits were a new season high and the most since May 16, 2025 against St. Paul...the 11 runs scored in the fifth also set a new season high for runs scored in an inning, one short of matching the second most runs scored in an inning in franchise history of 12, done by the I-Cubs on August 12, 2008 vs. New Orleans... the franchise record for most runs scored in an inning is 15, achieving the feat on April 28, 2019 versus Nashville... Kevin AlcaÃÂntara hit the sixth grand slam of the season for Iowa, matching the season total the I-Cubs have had for grand slams over the last two seasons...the most grand slams Iowa has hit in a season since 2017 is eight, done in 2023...Kevin's grand slam was the fourth grand slam Iowa has hit during the first eight games of this 12 game homestand after Owen Miller hit one on Tuesday, Jonathon Long hit one on June 19 and Ben Cowles hit one on June 17.

TRI: Chicago Cubs' No. 9 prospect James Triantos is batting .347 (26-for-75) with eight doubles, two home runs and 14 RBI in 18 June games...James currently has a season high nine game hitting streak, batting .378 (14-for-37) with four doubles, one home run, and eight RBI during the stretch...Triantos is ranked sixth in the International League with 80 hits on the season...Triantos is just one home run shy of tying a career high of seven done twice, in 2022 and 2025...he did not hit his fifth home run of year last season until Aug. 29 at Las Vegas...Triantos' 80 hits and 17 stolen bases are numbers matched by just three other players in the International League, Nashville's Luis Lara Gwinnett's

Jim Jarvis and Indianapolis' Ronny Simon. BJ BALLIN': I-Cubs infielder BJ Murray tallied three hits yesterday, giving him back- to-back three hit games and five multi-hit efforts in his last six games...Over the last six games, he is batting .538 (14-for-26) with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, four RBI, and four walks...yesterday marked the second time Murray has had back-to- back three hit performances this season, last doing so April 21-22 vs. Louisville...BJ recorded a home run and a triple Tuesday night, becoming the first I-Cub to do so since Hayden Cantrelle on Aug. 17, 2025 vs. Worcester...BJ ranks among International League leaders in batting average (1st, .328), triples (2nd, 4), hits (3rd, 83), OPS (4th, .964), on-base percentage (4th, .426), total bases (5th, 136) and extra-base hits (5th, 31).

BATEMAN!: I-Cubs outfielder Brett Bateman has now reached base in 14 straight games... during the 14-game stretch, Brett is batting .368 (21-for-57) with 11 runs scored, four doubles, seven RBI, 13 walks and 10 stolen bases...he has also recorded a .486 on-base percentage during this span... his 20.4% walk rate ranks second among International League players with at least 150 plate appearances this season...Brett ranks third in the International League in on-base percentage (.431) and seventh in walks (44).

WILL THE THRILL: Iowa starting pitcher Will Sanders made his third start with Iowa yesterday since returning from a shoulder injury on June 12...in those outings, Will has gone 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA (5 ER in 15.0 IP) and 18 strikeouts...he has allowed ten hits and four walks in those 15.0 innings.

THE JAGUAR: Kevin AlcaÃÂntara went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and a double yesterday...the four hit performance was the first for Kevin this season, last doing so on April 16, 2025 against St. Paul...Kevin extended his on-base streak to 31 games yesterday ...the streak is the longest by an I-Cub since Jonathon Long reached in 35 consecutive games from July 9-Aug. 24, 2025, which set a franchise record...in addition, it is the longest active streak in the International League and second longest active streak in Triple-A...the on-base streak is the longest in the International League this season, and the fourth longest in Triple-A...since returning to the Iowa lineup on June 10 after being optioned by Chicago, Kevin is batting .357 (15-for-42) with 10 runs scored, five doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and seven walks.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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