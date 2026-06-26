Saints and Bats Washed out in Louisville, Doubleheader on Friday

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - With more rain in the forecast over the next two days in Louisville, the St. Paul Saints and Louisville Bats waited for roughly two hours to try and start Thursday night's game. Alas, it was not meant to be. The two teams are now scheduled to play a doubleheader on Friday evening with Game 1 beginning at 3:05 p.m. (CT). Both games are scheduled for seven innings with Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of Game 1.

The Saints will send RHP John Klein (1-2, 6.53) to the mound in Game 1 and the Bats will counter with Major League rehabber Emilio Pagán (NR). In Game 2 the Saints send RHP Ty Langenberg (2-2, 5.79) to the mound against Bats RHP Davis Daniel (5-5, 4.63). Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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