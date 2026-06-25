Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 25 at Charlotte

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (1-1, 46-29) vs. Charlotte Knights (1-1, 43-34)

Thursday - 7:04 p.m. ET - Truist Field - Charlotte, NC

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andry Lara (2-4, 5.60) vs. RHP Jonathan Cannon (2-3, 6.23)

OUT-JOUSTED: In game two of their six-game set in Charlotte Wednesday night, the Rochester Red Wings fell behind the Knights early, and ultimately dropped the ballgame by a score of 10-2...CF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN drove in the Red Wings' only two runs in the losing effort via a two-run shot in the sixth, and 3B BRADY HOUSE doubled in the same frame for Rochester's only other extra-base hit of the night...Rochester looks to get back on track and re-take the series lead in game three tonight, sending RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound against Knights RHP Jonathan Cannon.

LARA & ORDER: RHP ANDRY LARA will be making his 14th start (15th app.) of the season tonight...the Venezuela native was credited with a no-decision his last time out on 6/19 vs. TOL, where he allowed two earned on four hits with one strikeout and three walks...he also surpassed 500.0 innings pitched in his Minor League career in the outing...across six appearances (5 GS) on the road this season, Lara is 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA (9 ER/31.0 IP) with 32 strikeouts to seven walks (4.57 K/BB), a 0.97 WHIP, and .200 BAA...a 0.97 WHIP is fifth-best among all Triple-A pitchers with at least 25.0 innings pitched away from home...he also ranks sixth in ERA, and T-9th in BAA...

Lara ranks sixth among all Nationals MiLB pitchers with 64.1 innings pitched this season.

FRANKLY GONE: CF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN barreled a towering two-run shot just over the tall right field fence in Charlotte on Wednesday night, accounting for the Red Wings only runs of the night...the ball left his bat at 103 MPH at a 44-degree launch angle, tied for the fourth-highest LA on a Red Wings homer since tracking started in 2021...the homer was his sixth of the season and first against a south paw...the Nationals 19th ranked prospect is smashing fastballs this season, slashing .323/.451/.489 with 13 extra-base hits and 14 RBI...

In road games played on Thursdays this season, the right-hander has posted a .478/.538/.739 slash line with a 1.277 OPS and four extra-base hits.

GLASS(ER) HALF FULL: 2B PHILLIP GLASSER went 1-for-3 last night, scoring a run courtesy of a home run by CF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN ...the Ohio native extended his on-base streak to 15 games and his hitting streak to nine, tied for the sixth-longest longest active hitting streak in the International League...this is the first time Glasser has put together a hit in nine consecutive games since the final nine games of the 2025 season (9/12-21)...in June, the former Indiana Hoosier is slashing .432/.463/.514, with the 2nd highest batting average (.432) and 10th highest on-base percentage (.463) in the IL (min. 30 AB).

HOUSE MONEY: 3B BRADY HOUSE went 2-for-3 at the plate in last night's loss, including a walk and a sixth-inning double...since joining the team on May 21, the Nats' 2021 first-round pick leads qualified Red Wings in hits (32) and batting average (.299, 32-for-107)...the double was his third in June, giving him a share of second-most on the team during that span...

In seven games following a loss with Rochester this season, House is hitting .357 with five RBI.

GOTT GAME: Last night, RHP TREVOR GOTT retired five of the seven batters he faced after entering with one out in the fourth inning... the Kentucky native allowed two hits across his 1.2 innings of work, while striking out one without allowing a walk...over his last six appearances, he is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA (1 ER/7.0 IP), recording three strikeouts and one save.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2019: Seven years ago, the Red Wings and Scranton/WB both notched 15 hits in a high-scoring affair in which Rochester came out on top, 10-9...RF JAYLIN DAVIS became one of 12 Red Wings since at least 2004 to drive in six or more runs, going 3-for-4 with two homers, a double, six RBI, a walk and three runs scored...CF LAMONTE WADE JR. also went deep in the contest, a solo shot in the sixth.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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