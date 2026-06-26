WooSox drop third in a row as they fall in 10-innings

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Worcester Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green) Worcester Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox dropped their third straight to the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night at Polar Park, 3-2 in 10-innings to fall to 0-3 in the 2nd half and 36-38 overall. The WooSox, who have also dropped back-to-back 1-run decisions the past two nights, have matched their season-low of 2-games under .500 from May 23.

Brayan Bello made his third start for Worcester, and his first at Polar Park since being optioned from Boston on June 7. The 27-year-old veteran of 112 big league games turned in a solid outing going 5 innings and allowing 5 hits and 1 run with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts. The only run Bello allowed came with 2 outs in the 3rd inning when he couldn't come up with a sharp grounder back to the mound that went for an RBI single for Mud Hens 3B Max Anderson.

After leaving the bases loaded in the 1st inning, the WooSox went down in order in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings before Kristian Campbell led the bottom of the 5th with a ringing double to right center field. After an out, CF Tyler McDonough turned a 1-0 Sox deficit into a 2-1 lead with a 2-run HR over the Worcester Wall in right. For McDonough, who was promoted from Double-A Portland on June 4, it was his 4th homer in 14 games with the WooSox.

Rehabbing Red Sox lefty reliever Jovani Moran, on Boston's injured list since June 5 with left elbow inflammation, followed Bello to the mound and tossed a scoreless 6th inning giving up a single with two strikeouts.

Joe La Sorsa handled a scoreless 7th inning. Alec Gamboa became the third lefty in a row out of the Sox bullpen and was unable to hold the lead. With one out, Anderson tripled down the right field line just out of the reach of Campbell who made a valiant effort. Brett Callahan followed with a bloop single to left to plate Anderson and knot the game at 2-2.

Osvaldo Berrios kept the game tied with a scoreless top of the 9th and the Sox appeared poised to walk it off in the bottom of the 9th after Allan Castro singled and advanced to 3rd base with one out. However, Castro was stranded and the game went to extra innings.

Toledo was able to score their automatic runner off Berrios (1-1) while Worcester was not off Toledo closer Jack Little (SV #3) who struck out the side in the bottom of the 10th. The WooSox are now 4-4 in extra innings and 8-10 in 1-run games this season.

Worcester has lost 6 of 7 and 10 of their last 13 games following a 4-game winning streak from June 4-9.

Game 4 of the 6-game series will be Friday night at 6:45 pm at Polar Park. Starters for both teams have not yet been announced.

The first 5,000 fans attending the game will receive a WooSox Tricorner Hat compliments of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. After the game, fans will be treated to Heartland/Yacht Rock UniBank Fireworks.

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International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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