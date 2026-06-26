RailRiders Take Game Three in Indy

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Indianapolis Indians 6-4 on Thursday night at Victory Field. Tyler Hardman homered twice, and Ernesto Martínez Jr. added a solo shot to back Dom Hamel in the win.

Hardman staked the RailRiders to a second-inning lead with a 373-foot solo homer to left, but the Indians quickly responded with a sac fly to tie the game at 1-1.

After Yanquiel Fernández and Garret Martin reached on one-out singles in the third, Hardman hammered an 0-1 curveball 405 feet to left for a 4-1 SWB lead. Martínez Jr. followed with a solo home run to right to extend the lead.

Indianapolis plated a second run on a sac fly from Cimillo in the fourth to cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to 5-2.

Jonathan Ornelas singled in Duke Ellis in the top of the sixth to extend the lead back to four runs, but the Indians again countered with a run in the bottom half, cutting the RailRiders lead to 6-3.

Indianapolis added a run without a hit in the bottom of the eighth when Dominic Fletcher scored on a passed ball.

Dom Hamel (3-8) worked five-plus frames, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks. Danny Watson, Angel Chivilli, and Will Brian earned holds, and Carlos Lagrange struck out two batters over 1.1 innings for his first career save. Connor Wietgrefe (0-1) allowed all six runs on eight hits over six innings in the loss.

The two-homer night for Hardman was his first in Triple-A and the tenth multi-homer game of his career. Martínez Jr.'s home run gave him 13 this season over 64 games played, matching his career-high set over 110 games for Biloxi in the Milwaukee Brewers organization in 2024.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Elmer Rodríguez out against Indianapolis and Noah Davis on Friday night at 7:05 P.M. The RailRiders continue their two-week road trip through Sunday and return to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 30, to host the Norfolk Tides. Find tickets and promotional information at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

2-1, 39- 38







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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