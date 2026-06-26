Weber's Walk-Off Give Knights a 7-6 Win in 11
Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights topped the Rochester Red Wings 7-6 in 11 innings on Thursday night in dramatic fashion for their second straight victory.
Andy Weber stepped to the plate in the home half of the 11th inning with the winning run at second base. Weber laced a sharp single through the right side of the infield and Korey Lee raced home for the game clinching run.
Rochester built a healthy 6-1 lead through the contest's first four innings with Charlotte's lone tally coming by way of a Ryan Galanie solo Home Run. A pair of Knights manufactured runs in the bottom of the fifth closed the gap to 6-3.
Lee crushed a solo homer in the seventh and Caden Connor knotted the ballgame up 6-6 with a two-run blast in the eighth. Both clubs were held scoreless in the ninth and tenth frames but Charlotte broke through with the game-winner in the 11th.
A big reason for the victory was the performance by the Knights bullpen. Jairo Iriarte, Peyton Pallette, Garrett Schoenle, and Ben Peoples pitched a combined seven shutout innings.
Charlotte has literally been unbeatable in extra-inning games this season. The Knights are a perfect 6-0 in games that have exceeded the scheduled nine frames and have outscored their opponents 15-0 from the tenth inning on.
The series continues at Truist Field with Game Four slated for 7:04pm ET Friday night.
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