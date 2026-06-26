Bisons Set New Season High Runs Scored in Win over Iowa

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Sean Keys, Jay Harry and Charles McAdoo combined for three homers that drove in six runs, as the Buffalo Bisons routed the Iowa Cubs 15-1 on Thursday evening at Principal Park. It's the largest victory and number of runs Buffalo has scored in a game this season.

Keys hit a solo shot in the top of the third inning while Harry hit a three-run homer in the fifth. Keys now has homered in back-to-back games, has three home runs in the last two games and has hit the 20 RBI mark. Harry also finished with three walks to lead the team. As for McAdoo, he launched a two-run home run in the fifth inning that put him at the 30 mark for RBI.

Je'Von Ward helped the Bisons break the scoreless tie in the top of the second inning. Ward drove in McAdoo and Willie MacIver on a shallow single to left field.

Buffalo added onto its lead in the third. With two outs and a zero-and-two count, Keys drilled his solo shot to right field, giving the Bisons a 3-0 lead.

The scoring continued for the Bisons into the fourth inning. A wild pitch scored MacIver from third base.

Ward picked up two more RBI for Buffalo in the fifth. Ward smashed a double to left field, scoring both Josh Kasevich and Keys to put the Bisons up 6-0. Buffalo continued to pour it on as Harry hit a three-run homer to right field. Yohendrick Piñango then doubled to deep left field, driving in Jonatan Clase to give the Bisons a double-digit lead. The Bisons went on to go yard twice in the inning, as McAdoo crushed a two-run home run to left-center field to make Iowa's deficit 12-0.

After the Bisons went quiet for three straight innings, McAdoo added a run on a single to left with the bases loaded in the ninth. Keys then drove in Jonatan Clase on a fielder's choice to first baseman BJ Murray to give Buffalo a 14-0 lead. Josh Kasevich went on to drill an RBI single to left field.

The Cubs would avoid the shutout in the bottom of the inning. James Triantos drove a single to center field to push Kevin Alcántra across home plate, making it a 15-1 game.

Buffalo and Iowa are scheduled for an 8:08 p.m. pitch on Friday at Principal Park. The Bisons lead the series 2-1. Josh Fleming will be the starting pitcher for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 7:50 p.m.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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