Iowa Falls to Buffalo 15-1
Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (1-2, 31-44) fell to the Buffalo Bisons (2-1, 37-41) 15-1 on Thursday evening at Principal Park.
Buffalo scored two runs in the second inning, one run in the third inning, and one run in the fourth inning to take the lead. The Bisons would go on to blow the game in the fifth inning, scoring eight runs to extend their lead to 12-0. Buffalo would go on to add three more runs in the ninth inning.
Iowa scored their lone run of the game in the ninth inning on an RBI single by James Triantos.
Iowa continues a six game series against the Buffalo Bisons on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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