Four-Game Win Streak Snapped in Bullpen Day Loss to Lehigh Valley Thursday
Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Allentown, PA - An early deficit proved too much to overcome as the Syracuse Mets fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 7-3, on Thursday at Coca-Cola Park.
Lehigh Valley (1-2, 36-42) struck first in the bottom of the opening inning. Dylan Moore singled and stole second before Felix Reyes lined an RBI single to center field. After Reyes stole second, Carter Kieboom followed with an RBI single of his own, giving the IronPigs a 2-0 lead.
Syracuse (2-1, 40-38) answered in the second inning. Ryan Clifford singled and Yonny Hernández reached on a fielding error before Grae Kessinger grounded out to bring home Clifford. Ben Rortvedt followed with an RBI single to center, tying the game at 2-2.
The IronPigs reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the second when Robert Moore doubled, and Dylan Moore knocked him in with an RBI single, making it 3-2.
Lehigh Valley added another run in the third. Carter Kieboom walked, moved to third on a single by Christian Cairo and a passed ball, then scored on a Steward Berroa groundout to extend the lead to 4-2.
The IronPigs tacked on another run in the fourth when Dylan Moore scored on a wild pitch, stretching the advantage to 5-2.
Syracuse pulled within two in the seventh. Kessinger doubled, stole third, and scored on a two-out RBI single by Cristian Pache to make it a 5-3 game.
Lehigh Valley answered in the eighth. Robert Moore singled, and Dylan Moore and Otto Kemp drew walks to load the bases before Felix Reyes delivered an RBI single. A force out by Kieboom brought home another run, pushing the IronPigs lead to 7-3.
On the mound, Adbert Alzolay made the start for Syracuse on a bullpen day, allowing two runs in the first inning. Ryan Lambert, Dan Hammer, Tanner Witt, Guillo Zuñiga, Nate Lavender, and Dylan Ross combined to cover the final seven innings, with Ross allowing the final two runs in the eighth.
Hernández reached base twice and scored a run, while Kessinger doubled, stole a base, and scored once. Pache finished with two hits and an RBI, and Rortvedt collected an RBI single in the second inning.
Syracuse continues its six-game series against Lehigh Valley on Friday. Mets top prospect Jonah Tong is scheduled to take ball against right-hander Drake Fellows. First pitch at Coca-Cola Park is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
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Grae Kessinger at bat for the Syracuse Mets
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