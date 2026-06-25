WooSox Game Information

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Game time is 6:45 pm and is live on NESN+. Thank you.

Worcester Player Move Today

The Boston Red Sox today sent left-handed pitcher Jovani Morán to Worcester on an injury rehab assignment. Moran was placed on the Red Sox 15-Day Injured List on June 6 (retroactive to June 5) with left elbow inflammation. Morán, 29, has pitched in 21 games (three starts) for Boston this season, posting a 3.00 ERA (11 ER/33.0 IP) while holding opponents to a .172 batting average (20-for-116). He has struck out 38 in his 33 innings.

The WooSox have used a total of 50 players already this season (32 pitchers and 18 position players). Jovani Morán will be #51 when he makes his 2026 WooSox debut.

JUNE 25th TOLEDO (2-0)/(36-40) at WORCESTER (0-2)/(36-37) 6:45 pm

Toledo Mud Hens RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (2-3, 4.47) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (0-0, 5.19)

Below Deck - The Worcester Red Sox (36-37) need a win tonight to avoid matching their season-low of 2-games under .500 from May 23-25 (when they were 23-25 ironically). The WooSox look to get in the win column tonight in game three of their 6-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens (AAA-Detroit) at 6:45 pm at Polar Park. They have lost the first two games here to the Hens the past two nights, 4-1 on Tuesday and 5-4 last night to fall to 0-2 in the 2nd half and 36-37 overall. It marks the first time in a month that the WooSox have dropped below .500 since they were 24-25 on May 26. Tonight's game will be televised live on NESN+ and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

Hosting Hens - This 6-game set vs. Toledo will feature two more night games at 6:45 pm (tonight & tomorrow) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday. The WooSox and Mud Hens are meeting this week/weekend for their only series against each other this season.

Trying to Turn the Beat Around - Worcester has lost 5 of 6 and 9 of their last 12 games following a 4-game winning streak from June 4-9.

W arm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has hit in 11 of his last 14 games (18-for-57, .316) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 8 runs. Has a .308 batting average in 33 road games (37-for-120) with a team-high 18 RBI in away games.

Allan Castro Has a 4-game hitting streak (6-for-14) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI. In his last 19 games is 25-for-77, .325.

Tsung-Che Cheng Has hit in 9 of his last 11 games (14-for-40, .350) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 2 RBI. Last 19 games is 22-for-67, .328.

Jason Delay Has hit in 5 of his last 6 games (7-for-23, .304) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 10 RBI.

Nathan Hickey Hit in 5 of his last 8 games (8-for-28, .286) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Has a 5-game hitting streak (7-for-17) with 1 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI.

Mikey Romero Has hit in 6 of his last 8 games (9-for-32, .281) and has also hit in 10 of his last 14 games (16-for-51, .314) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR & 5 RBI.

Matt Thaiss Hit in 4 of his last 5 games (7-for-18, .389) with 1 2B, 1 3B, 5 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 32 of his last 36 starts. Had 31 straight steals without being caught until 9th inning CS on June 24. Leads the league with 34 SB. Has been hit by pitch 17 times in his 51 games played to lead the league. Those 17 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .313 batting average at home in 23 games (25-for-80) with 22 SB.

Jack Anderson Last 5 starts - 22.2 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 23 SO.

Osvaldo Berrios In his 4 relief appearances and 2 starts with WooSox - 12 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 12 SO.

Alec Gamboa Last 6 games (5 RA & 1 GS) has allowed 2 runs in 17 innings - 17 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 15 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 10 relief appearances - 11 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 19 SO.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Toledo Mud Hens (AAA-Detroit)

Tonight, 6:45 pm As is the case for every Thursday summer evening home game at Polar Park, the WooSox will again present "Deuces Wild" at Polar Park when fans can enjoy $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days). It will also be Caribbean Heritage Night and Auburn Town Takeover, presented by Altus Dental.

Friday, 6:45 pm Tricorner Hat Giveaway for first 5,000 fans compliments of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care; Shades of Summer Baseball, presented by GOODR; Charlton Town Takeover; and Heartland/Yacht Rock UniBank Fireworks.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law; UniBank Women in Sports Day featuring acclaimed author Jane Leavy with former Major League pitcher Rich Hill from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; Debut of the Worcester Kelley Squares alternate identity; Best Buddies Day, presented by Teddie Peanut Butter; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Jewish Heritage Day; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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