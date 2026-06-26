Six-Run Fifth Inning Seals the Win for Jacksonville

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Brandon White (W, 3-3) tallied seven strikeouts over five innings, and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp plated 10 runs on 15 hits in their 10-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds Thursday night in front of 6,341 fans at VyStar Ballpark.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (44-33, 2-1) opened the scoring in the first inning. Johnny Olmstead led off with a base hit and Kemp Alderman (12) followed with a two-run blast.

The Jumbo Shrimp added another run in the second. Ethan O'Donnell led off with an infield single. Jared Serna reached on an error pushing O'Donnell to third. Olmstead followed with a sac fly plating Jacksonville's third run.

Memphis (48-30, 1-2) collected their first run in the third. Colton Ledbetter singled and Jeremy Rivas reached on an error that pushing Ledbetter to third. Two batters later, Victor Scott walked, and sac fly from César Prieto plated the Redbirds' first run.

Jacksonville blew the game open in the fifth. Olmstead sliced a single and Alderman reached on an error. With runners on first and second, Deyvison De Los Santos singled, driving in Olmstead and pushing Alderman to second. Agustín Ramírez followed with a double driving in Alderman, increasing the lead to 5-1. Reese Hinds walked to load the bases and Jacob Berry roped a two-run single. With runners on first and second, Gage Miller singled plating Hinds, padding the advantage to 8-1. After a double play, Jared Serna plated Berry with a base hit, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 9-1 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp tacked on another run in the sixth inning. Consecutive doubles from Ramírez and Hinds put Jacksonville ahead by nine.

Memphis narrowed the deficit seventh on two solo homers from Bligh Madris (11) and Rivas (1).

The Redbirds added the final run of the ball game on a Nolan Gorman (1) solo bomb.

The Jumbo Shrimp and the Redbirds continue their series with Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest. Jacksonville will hand the ball to LHP Patrick Monteverde (2-3, 7.30 ERA ERA) and Memphis will counter with LHP Pete Hansen (1-2, 5.48 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6 pm for Red Shirt Friday. The Jumbo Shrimp and their staff will wear red to honor the military. Fans who wear red can save a dollar at the Miller Electric Box Office. From when gates open until 7:30 pm, join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites Happy Hour and enjoy $2 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave. After the game, stick around for post-game fireworks, presented by Union Home Mortgage.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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