Cave Notches Grand Slam in Bulls Win

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Norfolk, VA - Jake Cave hit a lead-changing grand slam in his first minor league game in three years to lift the Durham Bulls past the Norfolk Tides 7-5 at Harbor Park on Thursday afternoon.

After an RBI-single by Homer Bush with two outs, Cave, who was just signed by the Tampa Bay Rays out of the Mexican major leagues, drilled a slam in the top of the seventh to put the Bulls (3-0) ahead 6-5. Durham tacked on another run later in the frame on a single by Jacob Melton. Cave, who played in the major leagues between 2018 and 2024, chiefly with the Minnesota Twins, had spent the 2025 season in Korea and the first portion of 2026 playing for Veracruz in Mexico.

Chris Roycroft (W, 1-0), who was just acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, pitched a scoreless sixth inning to earn the win. Joe Boyle tossed two perfect innings with three strikeouts before Logan Workman (S, 1) threw a shutout ninth inning to register the first save of his career.

The Bulls, after finishing tied for last in the first half, are the only team in the International League off to a 3-0 start.

Mason Englert worked five innings, fanning eight, but permitting five early runs to the Tides (0-3). Englert permitted three homers across his outing and departed trailing 5-1.

Melton went 3-4 to pace the Bulls offense in just his second game back with the team after missing more than two months with an ankle injury.

The series continues Friday night at 6:35 PM ET.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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