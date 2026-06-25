Storm Chasers to Celebrate America's 250th Birthday with Freedom Weekend at Werner Park

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers will celebrate America's 250th birthday with Freedom Weekend at Werner Park, a two-night patriotic celebration on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, as the club hosts the Indianapolis Indians - the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates - marking the first time Werner Park has hosted Storm Chasers games on July 3 and 4. The weekend is packed with military tributes, live entertainment, patriotic décor throughout the ballpark with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. CT each evening. Following both games, fans will be invited onto the field for a unique fireworks-viewing experience, watching spectacular postgame fireworks directly from the outfield grass.

The Storm Chasers will wear their patriotic jerseys on July 3 and July 4, and patriotic decorations will be on display throughout Werner Park both evenings as part of the Freedom Weekend atmosphere. Parking Lots will open at 4:00 p.m. on both July 3 and 4 with Entrances B and D opening at 3:30 p.m. for tailgating. Ballpark gates will open early at 5:30 p.m. both days as well.

Friday, July 3 - Salute to America

Werner Park comes alive early on the Fourth of July holiday weekend with a pregame DJ performance outside the ballpark before the gates open. Inside, The Marsh Collection will present a special display honoring players who have served in the United States military, giving fans an opportunity to learn about those who served for their country.

On the field for the national anthem, a large American flag will be unfurled across the playing surface. The Storm Chasers will also recognize a military service member during the game as part of the ServiceOne Salute, with God Bless America performed following the sixth inning.

FNBO will distribute light-up sticks to fans in attendance, adding to the postgame spectacle: Freedom Weekend Fireworks presented by FNBO will light up the sky above Werner Park following the final out, with the fireworks music simulcast on radio partner Sweet 98.5.

Saturday, July 4 - Happy Birthday America

On Independence Day, Werner Park will host one of the biggest celebrations in the ballpark's history as the Storm Chasers continue Freedom Weekend with a party in the USA. A patriotic stilt walker will roam the concourse throughout the evening, fans will receive a Betsy Ross flag giveaway upon entry and pregame music outside Gate 1 will once again add to the festive atmosphere

Country artist Jimmy Weber will perform the national anthem ahead of first pitch, with a large American flag again displayed on the field. The Storm Chasers will recognize a service member during the game as part of the ServiceOne Salute and perform God Bless America following the sixth inning.

A postgame Independence Day Fireworks show will cap off a night of celebration.

Sunday, July 5 - American Family Day

Freedom Weekend continues on Sunday, July 5, with American Family Day, a pregame DJ performance, patriotic jerseys and postgame Catch on the Field.

Tickets for July 3 and July 4 are available at omahastormchasers.com or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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