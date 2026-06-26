Another Chuck King Quality Start Leads 'Pigs Past Mets

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Chuck King earned his second win of the homestand, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-2, 36-42) past the Syracuse Mets (2-1, 40-38) by a final of 7-3 on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

King was staked to an early lead as the 'Pigs plated two runs on three hits in the first inning, with RBI knocks for Felix Reyes and Carter Kieboom.

Syracuse answered right back however, scoring twice in the second to tie things up. Grae Kessinger brought in a run with an RBI groundout before Ben Rortvedt followed with an RBI single to tie the game.

Dylan Moore's second hit of the game in the second drove home Dylan Carlson, putting the 'Pigs back in front, 3-2.

The 'Pigs kept the pressure on, pushing across single tallies in the fourth and fifth as Steward Berroa delivered an RBI groundout and Dylan Moore scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-2.

A Cristian Pache RBI double got the Mets to within two runs in the seventh, but two insurance runs for the 'Pigs in the eighth on another Reyes RBI base hit and Kieboom RBI fielder's choice put the game out of reach for Syracuse.

King (W, 5-3) guided the 'Pigs to the win, allowing just two runs (one earned) over six innings. He allowed just three hits and a walk, striking out five. He's now allowed just five runs (four earned) in his last 13 innings of work. Lou Trivino (S, 3) got the final five outs for the 'Pigs, allowing just a hit, striking out three to earn the save.

Ryan Lambert (L, 2-1) took the loss for the Mets, allowing the go-ahead run to score in the second, his only inning of work.

The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Friday, June 26th with first pitch at 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Drake Fellows is slated to go for the 'Pigs while the Mets go with Jonah Tong.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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